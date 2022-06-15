Security Leftovers
-
Systems compromised with the OrBit malware have their LD_PRELOAD environment variable modified to facilitate shared library hijacking, the Intezer report showed.
-
It may seem a minor issue today, but Linux gaming security will become a bigger deal in the future
Joplin, Clash, and More
-
All code in this repository is licensed under the MIT License unless a
directory contains a LICENSE or LICENSE.md file, in which case that file
applies to the code in that sub-directory.
-
Clash is a free open-source terminal-based Tunnel system that supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS servers, written in the Go programming language.
[...]
Clash is released under the GPL-3.0 License
-
Data and AI company Databricks has announced several contributions to popular data and AI open source projects including Delta Lake, MLflow and Apache Spark.
-
Learn the command to reset the changes made to GNOME Desktop on Linux systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish.
Linux comes with extreme possibilities to customize the Desktop GUI interface such as Gnome. However, if you are a beginner and made some changes that don’t offer the desired effect and have unpleasant residuals then there is a way to reset it. A command to get back the default settings of Gnome UI or factory settings
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap a.k.a Network Mapper is a command-line network scanning utility for Linux and other operating systems. It is also used for network inventory services, managing service upgrades, and monitoring hosts’ downtime. While Nmap is a potent tool, it is essential to note that it can be misused. In the hands of a skilled attacker, Nmap can be used to launch attacks against systems or to gather sensitive information about a network.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nmap network scanning tool on a Fedora 36.
-
The ADS630 is part of DFI’s new ADS series of embedded solutions built around the 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors. This board comes in an ATX form factor supporting up to 128GB UDIMM RAM, four SATA 3.0 devices and runs on Win10 and Linux.
The ADS630 is enabled to accommodate the R680E or the Q670E chipsets from Intel. The ADS630 supports several 12Gen Intel processors which are shown in the image below for reference.
The Fediverse can be pretty toxic
Mastodon, inspired by GNU social, together with Pleroma, form the most popular components of what we know as the “Fediverse” today. All of them are, in essence, federated, free software Twitter clones, interoperable with each other via the ActivityPub protocol.
In many respects, the Fediverse is a liberating force for good. Its federated design distributes governance and costs across many independent entities, something I view as a very strong design choice. Its moderation tools also do a pretty good job of keeping neo-nazis out of your feeds and providing a comfortable space to express yourself in, especially if your form of expression is maligned by society. Large groups of Fediverse members have found in it a home for self-expression which is denied to them elsewhere on the basis of their sexuality, gender expression, politics, or other characteristics. It’s also essentially entirely free from commercial propaganda.
[...]
Social networks are not good for you. The Fediverse brought out the worst in me, and it can bring out the worst in you, too. The behaviors it encourages are plainly defined as harassment, a behavior which is not unique to any ideological condition.
My week in KDE: Licenses
This week I mainly worked on Licentia, a development companion app to help you choose a license for your project.
