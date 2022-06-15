today's howtos
Strawberry is a music player and collection organizer focused on cataloging your music collection. It lets you play and manage your digital music collection or stream your favorite radios. With Strawberry, you can access your music collection from any device with an internet connection. In addition, Strawberry has unofficial streaming support for Tidal and Qobuz.
While Strawberry is free software released under GPL, the source code is available on GitHub for anyone to use or contribute to. Strawberry is written in C++ using the Qt toolkit. As a result, it is a fast, reliable, and cross-platform application that runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, and more.
I would suggest users who are unsure about Strawberry Music Player check out the official website features page, which has several screenshots about how it works, before continuing the installation.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Strawberry on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods with the command line terminal.
For anyone who has ever struggled with complicated image editing software, Photoflare may be a welcome relief. This open-source editor provides all the basic features you need to edit images, and it does so with a clean, simple interface. In addition to the standard tools for cropping, rotating, and resizing images.
Photoflare also offers a range of filters and effects that can be applied with just a few clicks. And if you need more advanced features, such as layers or masking, there are plugins available that can add these capabilities. Best of all, Photoflare is free to download and use, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to edit images without spending much money.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Photoflare on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods with the command line terminal.
GNU Radio is a powerful toolkit for developing software-defined radios (SDRs). It provides a wide range of signal processing blocks that can be used to implement a variety of SDRs and signal-processing systems. GNU Radio can be used with external RF hardware to create real-world SDRs or without hardware in a simulation-like environment. This flexibility makes GNU Radio an essential tool for anyone interested in developing cutting-edge SDRs. In addition, GNU Radio is released under the GNU General Public License, making it free to use and distribute. This makes it an ideal toolkit for both hobbyists and professional developers alike.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install GNU Radio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal along.
WoeUSB is a free, open-source simple tool that enables you to create your own USB stick windows installer from an iso image or an actual DVD. I have used it myself to create bootable USB sticks for installing Windows from ISO images, and it has worked flawlessly every time. The interface is straightforward to use. Select the ISO image or DVD you want to use, select your USB drive, and click “Create.” The process is quick and painless, and the results are always perfect. If you need to install Windows from a bootable USB stick, WoeUSB is the ideal tool for the job.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.
I have tried, and failed, to install R version 4+ on my Linux MINT 19.2. The following are the steps I took to remove my old versions of R and manage to install it again.
Devices and Programming Leftovers
Today's guest post will focus on the capabilities of Swarm, and Swarm’s network architecture in conjunction with SparkFun.
Espressif Systems have announced their one-stop Matter solution that features their ESP32, ESP32-C, and ESP32-S series wireless microcontrollers with WiFi and/or Bluetooth LE connectivity, as well as the ESP32-H series with an 802.15.4 radio for Thread and Zigbee connectivity.
Matter, which was first introduced in 2019 as Project CHIP, aims to improve interoperability among Smart Home products, has a focus on security, and the protocol is supposed to work on top of the most popular communication standards like Ethernet, Thread, 802.15.4, WiFI, Bluetooth, and so on, but more on that later. The first commercial products with support for Matter are scheduled for the end of the year, so all major vendors of wireless chips have already introduced Matter-ready solutions including NXP, Silicon Labs, Nordic Semi, and others. Espressif had actually already talked about Matter support with the announcement of the ESP32-C2 chip.
When programming, we often need to write ‘generic’ functions where the exact data type is not important. For example, you might want to write a simple function that sums up numbers.
Go lacked this notion until recently, but it was recently added (as of version 1.18). So I took it out for a spin.
If you’re working on any new programming language, there might be certain phases where you can get stuck. This eventually leads any developer to make minor-major errors and creates a roadblock towards their learning curve. Not to forget, as much as you’ll be making mistakes, you’ll achieve excellence. Besides this, learning Java is no different task and thus it can also be excelled with time and with the right resources (tutorials, courses, books, etc) but the path towards becoming an expert is not as simple as it sounds, you need to ensure that you’re avoiding all the “Basic” mistakes that most developers do when they’re at “Beginner” level.
Heap is a special tree-based data structure where the three is always a complete binary tree. Heaps are of two types: Max heap and Min heap. In the case of the max-heap, the root node will have a higher value than its subtree, and for the min-heap, the root node will have a lower value than its subtree.
Fresh is a next generation web framework, that built for speed, reliability, and simplicity. It is built on top of TypeScript and uses it primarily for development.
Dart is an open-source general purpose programming language that can be used to produce stable, fast, apps for desktop, mobile and web.
While it is around for years, it was only popular when it is used as the core for Flutter, the ever-growing framework for building mobile and desktop applications.
Vide is a lightweight open source IDE and code editor for the V programming language that written in V itself.
The V language is a simple, fast, safe, compiled language for developing maintainable software.
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Rust MC
Rust is a systems programming language that is making great strides in becoming the next big one in the domain.
Rust for Linux aims to bring it into the kernel since it has a key property that makes it very interesting to consider as the second language in the kernel: it guarantees no undefined behavior takes place (as long as unsafe code is sound). This includes no use-after-free mistakes, no double frees, no data races, etc.
This microconference intends to cover talks and discussions on both Rust for Linux as well as other non-kernel Rust topics.
[Microsoft] LinkedIn becomes a treasure trove of data to enable spearphising attacks.
Videos: This Week in Linux, Lennart Poettering, and Proprietary Apps by Default
On this episode of This Week in Linux: OpenGL Celebrates Its 30th Birthday, Linux Laptop Landslide, Xonotic 0.8.5 Released, Darktable 4.0 Released, Lennart Poettering Goes To Microsoft, Open Source Ban In Microsoft Store?, KaOS 2022.06 Released, Burn My Windows, Humble LEGO Games Bundle, Team Fortress 2 Gets Massive Update, Sinishter Wendy Merch Drop, all that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Lennart Poettering is one of the more contenious figures in the FOSS world but recently he left his position working at RedHat to move on to bigger and better things, that thing is working for Microsoft.
I was working on one my software projects (DTOS) today, and I realized that this project of mine depends on proprietary software. In fact, when you install DTOS, it installs proprietary software on you Linux system. Is that OK? I'm asking for community feedback and opinions from those that care about the ideals of free and open source software.
QCoro 0.6.0 Release Announcement
I’m pleased to announce release 0.6.0 of QCoro, a library that allows using C++20 coroutines with Qt. This release brings several major new features alongside a bunch of bugfixes and improvements inside QCoro.
