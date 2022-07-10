New apps of LinuxPhoneApps.org and Software Reviews/Overviews New apps of LinuxPhoneApps.org, Q2/2022 Let's have a quick and dirty blog post listing all the additions to our app list in the second quarter of 2022!

Updated Comparison of R Graphical User Interfaces I have just updated my detailed reviews of Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) for R, so let’s compare them again.

PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.1 Released We are proud to announce the release of PowerDNS Recursor 4.7.1. This release is a maintenance releases correcting an issue where asynchronous tasks would not be executed promptly. It also allows the generic record format in zone files loaded using the ZoneToCache function.

Aliza MS: is an Open Source Free DICOM Viewer for Windows, Linux, and macOS Aliza MS is a free open-source DICOM viewer with a dozen of clinical-ready features. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Because it is primarily written in C++ and C, It has a good performance even in working with large files and data sets. [...] AlizaMS is released under the GPL-3.0 License

today's howtos How to Install Strawberry on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Strawberry is a music player and collection organizer focused on cataloging your music collection. It lets you play and manage your digital music collection or stream your favorite radios. With Strawberry, you can access your music collection from any device with an internet connection. In addition, Strawberry has unofficial streaming support for Tidal and Qobuz. While Strawberry is free software released under GPL, the source code is available on GitHub for anyone to use or contribute to. Strawberry is written in C++ using the Qt toolkit. As a result, it is a fast, reliable, and cross-platform application that runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, and more. I would suggest users who are unsure about Strawberry Music Player check out the official website features page, which has several screenshots about how it works, before continuing the installation. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Strawberry on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods with the command line terminal.

How to Install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable For anyone who has ever struggled with complicated image editing software, Photoflare may be a welcome relief. This open-source editor provides all the basic features you need to edit images, and it does so with a clean, simple interface. In addition to the standard tools for cropping, rotating, and resizing images. Photoflare also offers a range of filters and effects that can be applied with just a few clicks. And if you need more advanced features, such as layers or masking, there are plugins available that can add these capabilities. Best of all, Photoflare is free to download and use, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to edit images without spending much money. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Photoflare on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods with the command line terminal.

How to Install GNU Radio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable GNU Radio is a powerful toolkit for developing software-defined radios (SDRs). It provides a wide range of signal processing blocks that can be used to implement a variety of SDRs and signal-processing systems. GNU Radio can be used with external RF hardware to create real-world SDRs or without hardware in a simulation-like environment. This flexibility makes GNU Radio an essential tool for anyone interested in developing cutting-edge SDRs. In addition, GNU Radio is released under the GNU General Public License, making it free to use and distribute. This makes it an ideal toolkit for both hobbyists and professional developers alike. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install GNU Radio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal along.

How to Install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable WoeUSB is a free, open-source simple tool that enables you to create your own USB stick windows installer from an iso image or an actual DVD. I have used it myself to create bootable USB sticks for installing Windows from ISO images, and it has worked flawlessly every time. The interface is straightforward to use. Select the ISO image or DVD you want to use, select your USB drive, and click “Create.” The process is quick and painless, and the results are always perfect. If you need to install Windows from a bootable USB stick, WoeUSB is the ideal tool for the job. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

How to install R 3.6.3 (NOT 4+) on Linux MINT 19.x (19.1, 19.2, 19.3) I have tried, and failed, to install R version 4+ on my Linux MINT 19.2. The following are the steps I took to remove my old versions of R and manage to install it again.