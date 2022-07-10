today's howtos
Investigating an engineering workstation – Part 4
Finally, as the last part of the blog series we will have a look at the network traffic observed. We will do this in two sections, the first one will cover a few things useful to know if we are in the situation that Wireshark can dissect the traffic for us. The second section will look into the situation where the dissection is not nicely done by Wireshark.
[Old] Installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3
The process of installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3 is pretty straightforward, as they are fully supported upstream. However, the documentation is somewhat spread out and occasionally a bit outdated and/or confusing, so I thought it may be worthwhile to summarize my recent experience.
How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Qmmp is a free and open-source audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface, and it officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD, and Microsoft Windows. Qmmp has many features, including support for popular audio formats, themes, equalizer presets, Last.FM scrobbling, lyrics fetching, streaming from SHOUTcast and Icecast stations, skinned interfaces, and more.
The player also supports plugins, which allow for further customization and functionality. Overall, Qmmp is a powerful and versatile audio player that is well worth checking out for anyone in search of an excellent alternative to Winamp.
How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
DeaDBeeF is an audio player software for Linux, Android, and other Unix-like operating systems and is free and open-source software, except on Android. DeaDBeeF is small in size but big on features. Its interface is customizable and supports themes, and it can play music from CDs and files in many different formats, including MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and WAV.
Some other great features include a built-in equalizer and support for plugins. One of the best things about DeaDBeeF is that it’s not resource-intensive and can be used on older computers without any issues. If you’re looking for a lightweight but feature-rich audio player, DeaDBeeF is worth checking out.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.
How To Install GNU PSPP (An SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu
This tutorial will explain in step by step how you can install GNU PSPP on Ubuntu 22.04 and any other versions. This includes instructions for version 20.04 users and older/unsupported ones which cannot install PSPP using the normal way. Finally, this article accompanies our previous one Libre SPSS Alternatives for Ubuntu Users. Now let's install it.
How to Show File Attributes in Linux
Linux provides us the access control by file and directory permissions on three levels which are user, group, and other. These file permissions provide the basic level of security and access control.
Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More
Libreboot – Libreboot 20220710 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20211122, was released on November 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20220710, is released today on July 10th, 2022. This is intended to be a stable release, with some caveats. You can find this release in the stable directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory! This is a bug fix release, relative to 20211122. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed.
What Is GNOME in Linux?
If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers. GNOME stands for GNU Object Model Environment. Properly pronounced “guh-nome,” it is one of the most popular free and open-source desktop environments used in some of the major Linux operating systems like Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Fedora, etc. In simple terms, a Linux desktop environment is everything you see on your screen. From lock screen to home screen, as well as individual elements like app launchers and app icons, when tied together, form a desktop environment.
