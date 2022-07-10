Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More
-
9 Fun Free and Open Source Sports Games
A sports video game is a video game that simulates the practice of sports. This genre of games is popular in part because of the fantasy element; putting yourself in the place of a top class athlete on the world stage.
Racing games are not covered in this article. We’ve compiled a dedicated round up to showcase fun free and open source Racing Games.
There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below).
Let’s explore the 9 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.
-
The Humble 'Play with Pride' bundle has a few nice looking gems available
Here's one I somehow completely missed from last week. Humble Bundle has a Play with Pride bundle available with another set of great looking games. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports, giving you an easy way to see if it's worth picking up.
-
Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix
If you’re like us, you never get tired of retro game-inspired projects, and the dynamic duo, [monsely], seem to love them too. Their Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix would make a great desktop display for any gaming enthusiast.
-
today's howtos
Libreboot – Libreboot 20220710 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20211122, was released on November 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20220710, is released today on July 10th, 2022. This is intended to be a stable release, with some caveats. You can find this release in the stable directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory! This is a bug fix release, relative to 20211122. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed.
What Is GNOME in Linux?
If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers. GNOME stands for GNU Object Model Environment. Properly pronounced “guh-nome,” it is one of the most popular free and open-source desktop environments used in some of the major Linux operating systems like Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Fedora, etc. In simple terms, a Linux desktop environment is everything you see on your screen. From lock screen to home screen, as well as individual elements like app launchers and app icons, when tied together, form a desktop environment.
