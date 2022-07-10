Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More 9 Fun Free and Open Source Sports Games A sports video game is a video game that simulates the practice of sports. This genre of games is popular in part because of the fantasy element; putting yourself in the place of a top class athlete on the world stage. Racing games are not covered in this article. We’ve compiled a dedicated round up to showcase fun free and open source Racing Games. There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below). Let’s explore the 9 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.

The Humble 'Play with Pride' bundle has a few nice looking gems available Here's one I somehow completely missed from last week. Humble Bundle has a Play with Pride bundle available with another set of great looking games. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports, giving you an easy way to see if it's worth picking up.

Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix If you’re like us, you never get tired of retro game-inspired projects, and the dynamic duo, [monsely], seem to love them too. Their Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix would make a great desktop display for any gaming enthusiast.

today's howtos Investigating an engineering workstation – Part 4 Finally, as the last part of the blog series we will have a look at the network traffic observed. We will do this in two sections, the first one will cover a few things useful to know if we are in the situation that Wireshark can dissect the traffic for us. The second section will look into the situation where the dissection is not nicely done by Wireshark.

[Old] Installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3 The process of installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3 is pretty straightforward, as they are fully supported upstream. However, the documentation is somewhat spread out and occasionally a bit outdated and/or confusing, so I thought it may be worthwhile to summarize my recent experience.

How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Qmmp is a free and open-source audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface, and it officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD, and Microsoft Windows. Qmmp has many features, including support for popular audio formats, themes, equalizer presets, Last.FM scrobbling, lyrics fetching, streaming from SHOUTcast and Icecast stations, skinned interfaces, and more. The player also supports plugins, which allow for further customization and functionality. Overall, Qmmp is a powerful and versatile audio player that is well worth checking out for anyone in search of an excellent alternative to Winamp.

How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable DeaDBeeF is an audio player software for Linux, Android, and other Unix-like operating systems and is free and open-source software, except on Android. DeaDBeeF is small in size but big on features. Its interface is customizable and supports themes, and it can play music from CDs and files in many different formats, including MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and WAV. Some other great features include a built-in equalizer and support for plugins. One of the best things about DeaDBeeF is that it’s not resource-intensive and can be used on older computers without any issues. If you’re looking for a lightweight but feature-rich audio player, DeaDBeeF is worth checking out. The following tutorial will teach you how to install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

How To Install GNU PSPP (An SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu This tutorial will explain in step by step how you can install GNU PSPP on Ubuntu 22.04 and any other versions. This includes instructions for version 20.04 users and older/unsupported ones which cannot install PSPP using the normal way. Finally, this article accompanies our previous one Libre SPSS Alternatives for Ubuntu Users. Now let's install it.

How to Show File Attributes in Linux Linux provides us the access control by file and directory permissions on three levels which are user, group, and other. These file permissions provide the basic level of security and access control.