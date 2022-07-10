Windows (In)Security and Typical "Linux" FUD
Cyberproofing small and medium businesses—a small step with a big impact [iophk: Windows TCO]
There are 2.3 million small businesses in Australia. While not all have an active or extensive online presence, digital transformation prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic has made every business increasingly dependent on the secure use of the internet.
In its latest threat assessment, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reports that small organisations, sole traders, medium-sized businesses, schools and contributors in the supply chain are among the entities most affected by cybercrime and state-sponsored cyber operations. Cybercriminals seek financial gain or sensitive business information and personal data. Even if they are not direct targets, businesses may fall victim due to the spread of ransomware or a data breach.
Sneaky Orbit Malware Backdoors Linux Devices {Ed: This is not what a backdoors is; Microsoft puts backdoors in Windows, this is just malware you ought not install]
The novel threat steals data and can affect all processes running on the OS, stealing information from different commands and utilities and then storing it on the affected machine.
Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More
today's howtos
Libreboot – Libreboot 20220710 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20211122, was released on November 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20220710, is released today on July 10th, 2022. This is intended to be a stable release, with some caveats. You can find this release in the stable directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory! This is a bug fix release, relative to 20211122. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed.
What Is GNOME in Linux?
If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers. GNOME stands for GNU Object Model Environment. Properly pronounced “guh-nome,” it is one of the most popular free and open-source desktop environments used in some of the major Linux operating systems like Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Fedora, etc. In simple terms, a Linux desktop environment is everything you see on your screen. From lock screen to home screen, as well as individual elements like app launchers and app icons, when tied together, form a desktop environment.
