today's leftovers
-
RISC-V based XIAO ESP32C3 is enabled with Wi-Fi and BLE
Seeed Studio recently released the compact XIAO ESP32C3 featuring the ESP32-C3 from Espressif Systems. The tiny device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE and offers pads for external power supply. The XIAO ESP32C3 is available for pre-order at $4.99.
According to the ESP32-C3 datasheet, the ESP32-C3 is a low power 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor with four stage pipeline with a max clock frequency up to 160MHz. This device also features a 32-bit multiplier, 32-bit divider and up to 32 vectored interrupts at seven priority levels.
-
CAN Peripheral For RP2040, Courtesy Of PIO
[Kevin O’Connor] writes to us about his project, can2040 – adding CAN support to the RP2040. The RP2040 doesn’t have a CAN peripheral, but [Kevin] wrote code for the RP2040’s PIO engine that can receive and send CAN packets. Now we can all benefit from his work by using this openly available CAN driver. This library is written in C, so it’s a good fit for the lower-level hackers among us, and in all likelihood, it wouldn’t be hard to make a MicroPython wrapper around it.
-
GCore: Make Portable Devices With Less Frustration
[Dan Julio]’s gCore (short for Gadget Core) is aimed at making GUI-based portable and rechargeable gadgets much easier to develop. gCore is the result of [Dan]’s own need for a less tiresome way to develop such hardware.
-
AMD RDNA3 Navi 31/32/33 GPUs to feature DCN 3.2 display engine, Phoenix Point APU gets DCN 3.1
At least four RDNA3/GFX11 architecture Device IDs are now being used by AMD Linux software engineers in most recent patches. It is clear that the usual prelaunch cycle has begun for AMD’s next graphics architecture, with the enablement for new processors gradually being deployed for Linux kernels, graphics drivers and repositories. This is how we end up with bits of information that can lead to some interesting RDNA3 architecture revelations.
-
Easier Self Hosting With Umbrel
While it is undeniable that cloud-based services are handy, there are people who would rather do it themselves. For many of us, it is because we want what we want the way we want it. For others, it is a distrust of leaving your personal data on someone’s server you don’t control. Umbrel is a Linux distribution just for people who want to self-host popular applications like NextCloud or Home Assistant. [ItsFoss] has a good review that points out some of the plusses and minuses of the early version of Umbrel.
-
Zap: Think Svelte but in Dart, Functional Reactive Web
Zap is an amazing web framework for building reactive modular web components, It looks a lot like Svelte, but embraces all aspects of the Dart language.
With Zap, developers can build reactive web applications without the need to hustle with JavaScript, or any of its based framework.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 438 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More
today's howtos
Libreboot – Libreboot 20220710 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20211122, was released on November 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20220710, is released today on July 10th, 2022. This is intended to be a stable release, with some caveats. You can find this release in the stable directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory! This is a bug fix release, relative to 20211122. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed.
What Is GNOME in Linux?
If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers. GNOME stands for GNU Object Model Environment. Properly pronounced “guh-nome,” it is one of the most popular free and open-source desktop environments used in some of the major Linux operating systems like Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Fedora, etc. In simple terms, a Linux desktop environment is everything you see on your screen. From lock screen to home screen, as well as individual elements like app launchers and app icons, when tied together, form a desktop environment.
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago