today's leftovers

Misc
  • RISC-V based XIAO ESP32C3 is enabled with Wi-Fi and BLE

    Seeed Studio recently released the compact XIAO ESP32C3 featuring the ESP32-C3 from Espressif Systems. The tiny device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE and offers pads for external power supply. The XIAO ESP32C3 is available for pre-order at $4.99.

    According to the ESP32-C3 datasheet, the ESP32-C3 is a low power 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor with four stage pipeline with a max clock frequency up to 160MHz. This device also features a 32-bit multiplier, 32-bit divider and up to 32 vectored interrupts at seven priority levels.

  • CAN Peripheral For RP2040, Courtesy Of PIO

    [Kevin O’Connor] writes to us about his project, can2040 – adding CAN support to the RP2040. The RP2040 doesn’t have a CAN peripheral, but [Kevin] wrote code for the RP2040’s PIO engine that can receive and send CAN packets. Now we can all benefit from his work by using this openly available CAN driver. This library is written in C, so it’s a good fit for the lower-level hackers among us, and in all likelihood, it wouldn’t be hard to make a MicroPython wrapper around it.

  • GCore: Make Portable Devices With Less Frustration

    [Dan Julio]’s gCore (short for Gadget Core) is aimed at making GUI-based portable and rechargeable gadgets much easier to develop. gCore is the result of [Dan]’s own need for a less tiresome way to develop such hardware.

  • AMD RDNA3 Navi 31/32/33 GPUs to feature DCN 3.2 display engine, Phoenix Point APU gets DCN 3.1

    At least four RDNA3/GFX11 architecture Device IDs are now being used by AMD Linux software engineers in most recent patches. It is clear that the usual prelaunch cycle has begun for AMD’s next graphics architecture, with the enablement for new processors gradually being deployed for Linux kernels, graphics drivers and repositories. This is how we end up with bits of information that can lead to some interesting RDNA3 architecture revelations.

  • Easier Self Hosting With Umbrel

    While it is undeniable that cloud-based services are handy, there are people who would rather do it themselves. For many of us, it is because we want what we want the way we want it. For others, it is a distrust of leaving your personal data on someone’s server you don’t control. Umbrel is a Linux distribution just for people who want to self-host popular applications like NextCloud or Home Assistant. [ItsFoss] has a good review that points out some of the plusses and minuses of the early version of Umbrel.

  • Zap: Think Svelte but in Dart, Functional Reactive Web

    Zap is an amazing web framework for building reactive modular web components, It looks a lot like Svelte, but embraces all aspects of the Dart language.

    With Zap, developers can build reactive web applications without the need to hustle with JavaScript, or any of its based framework.

Games: Free/Libre Sports Games, Humble Bundle, and More

  • 9 Fun Free and Open Source Sports Games

    A sports video game is a video game that simulates the practice of sports. This genre of games is popular in part because of the fantasy element; putting yourself in the place of a top class athlete on the world stage. Racing games are not covered in this article. We’ve compiled a dedicated round up to showcase fun free and open source Racing Games. There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below). Let’s explore the 9 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.

  • The Humble 'Play with Pride' bundle has a few nice looking gems available

    Here's one I somehow completely missed from last week. Humble Bundle has a Play with Pride bundle available with another set of great looking games. I'll go over what you can expect from each on Linux and Steam Deck using both Deck Verified and ProtonDB reports, giving you an easy way to see if it's worth picking up.

  • Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix

    If you’re like us, you never get tired of retro game-inspired projects, and the dynamic duo, [monsely], seem to love them too. Their Temperature-Sensitive Pac-Man/Ghost LED Matrix would make a great desktop display for any gaming enthusiast.

today's howtos

  • Investigating an engineering workstation – Part 4

    Finally, as the last part of the blog series we will have a look at the network traffic observed. We will do this in two sections, the first one will cover a few things useful to know if we are in the situation that Wireshark can dissect the traffic for us. The second section will look into the situation where the dissection is not nicely done by Wireshark.

  • [Old] Installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3

    The process of installing NixOS on a Raspberry Pi 3 is pretty straightforward, as they are fully supported upstream. However, the documentation is somewhat spread out and occasionally a bit outdated and/or confusing, so I thought it may be worthwhile to summarize my recent experience.

  • How to Install Qmmp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Qmmp is a free and open-source audio player that is similar to Winamp. It is written in C++ using the Qt widget toolkit for the user interface, and it officially supports the operating systems Linux, FreeBSD, and Microsoft Windows. Qmmp has many features, including support for popular audio formats, themes, equalizer presets, Last.FM scrobbling, lyrics fetching, streaming from SHOUTcast and Icecast stations, skinned interfaces, and more. The player also supports plugins, which allow for further customization and functionality. Overall, Qmmp is a powerful and versatile audio player that is well worth checking out for anyone in search of an excellent alternative to Winamp.

  • How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    DeaDBeeF is an audio player software for Linux, Android, and other Unix-like operating systems and is free and open-source software, except on Android. DeaDBeeF is small in size but big on features. Its interface is customizable and supports themes, and it can play music from CDs and files in many different formats, including MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and WAV. Some other great features include a built-in equalizer and support for plugins. One of the best things about DeaDBeeF is that it’s not resource-intensive and can be used on older computers without any issues. If you’re looking for a lightweight but feature-rich audio player, DeaDBeeF is worth checking out. The following tutorial will teach you how to install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

  • How To Install GNU PSPP (An SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu

    This tutorial will explain in step by step how you can install GNU PSPP on Ubuntu 22.04 and any other versions. This includes instructions for version 20.04 users and older/unsupported ones which cannot install PSPP using the normal way. Finally, this article accompanies our previous one Libre SPSS Alternatives for Ubuntu Users. Now let's install it.

  • How to Show File Attributes in Linux

    Linux provides us the access control by file and directory permissions on three levels which are user, group, and other. These file permissions provide the basic level of security and access control.

Libreboot – Libreboot 20220710 released!

Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20211122, was released on November 22nd in 2021. This new release, Libreboot 20220710, is released today on July 10th, 2022. This is intended to be a stable release, with some caveats. You can find this release in the stable directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory! This is a bug fix release, relative to 20211122. No new boards or major features have been added, but several problems that existed in the previous release have now been fixed. Read more

What Is GNOME in Linux?

If you’ve recently stepped into the Linux world, you may have heard the term GNOME thrown around a lot. But what exactly is it? In this article, we’ll take a look at this popular desktop environment and what it offers. GNOME stands for GNU Object Model Environment. Properly pronounced “guh-nome,” it is one of the most popular free and open-source desktop environments used in some of the major Linux operating systems like Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Fedora, etc. In simple terms, a Linux desktop environment is everything you see on your screen. From lock screen to home screen, as well as individual elements like app launchers and app icons, when tied together, form a desktop environment. Read more

