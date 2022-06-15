CloudNativePG 1.16.0 and 1.15.2 Released!
We are starting our policy from this release to support the last two minor versions of CloudNativePG. This means that the 1.15 minor version will be supported by the Community for another month after 1.17.0 is released. We are today releasing the patch version 1.15.2 for the 1.15.x branch. For details, please refer to the "Supported releases" section.
Version 1.16.0 also introduces a few enhancements in the backup and recovery area, as well as in the fencing mechanism, by removing the existing limitation that disables failover when one or more instances are fenced. It adds support for Kubernetes 1.24 and provides several bug fixes.
Such fixes have been back-ported to the 1.15 release branch and included in the 1.15.2 version.
For a complete list of changes, please refer to the release notes for 1.16.0 and for 1.15.2.
