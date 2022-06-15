On-device browser translations with Firefox Translations
The Mozilla Firefox web browser is finally beginning to catch up in a market where every competitor has an online language translation service feature. Firefox recently debuted its long-awaited privacy-preserving on-device translation service.
The built-in integration with Google Translate has been one of the Google Chrome browser’s leading advantages over its competitors. The translation service grants you effortless access to international content in languages you don’t understand. It gives you access to more of the web.
I attribute much of Google’s pan-European success to its translation services. Why would you want to switch to Chrome from a competitor like Firefox? Well, you can effortlessly access more of the web with Chrome than with Firefox.
