On-device browser translations with Firefox Translations The Mozilla Firefox web browser is finally beginning to catch up in a market where every competitor has an online language translation service feature. Firefox recently debuted its long-awaited privacy-preserving on-device translation service. The built-in integration with Google Translate has been one of the Google Chrome browser’s leading advantages over its competitors. The translation service grants you effortless access to international content in languages you don’t understand. It gives you access to more of the web. I attribute much of Google’s pan-European success to its translation services. Why would you want to switch to Chrome from a competitor like Firefox? Well, you can effortlessly access more of the web with Chrome than with Firefox.

Using Zorin OS for the first time In the previous Zorin OS tutorial chapters we have looked at what distributions are, how to choose the best Linux distribution and desktop environment for your needs, how to download Zorin OS, how to create a Zorin OS Live USB stick in Windows or in macOS, how to use Zorin OS without installing on a PC or on a Mac and how to install Zorin OS on a PC or Mac, we finally reached the moment you were waiting for: we can have a first look at what Zorin OS is, how it looks, and what it can do. So let’s start using Zorin OS for the first time.