Audacious Music Player 4.2 is Out Finally! Ubuntu PPA Updated
Audacious 4.2 finally goes stable! Here are the new features and how to install guide for Ubuntu users.
This release is a bit late, since the beta has been released for 5 months. As you may already known, Audacious 4.2 feature new dark theme, as well as Flat icon in both light and dark. You can enable them via ‘Files -> Settings’ dialog.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
23 hours 43 min ago
1 day 45 min ago
1 day 51 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 14 hours ago