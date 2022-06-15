Audacious 4.2 has been in development for almost one and a half years and adds new features like initial support for Ogg FLAC streams, as well as a built-in dark theme that uses Qt's Fusion style and a new variant of the built-in fallback icons that are dark theme-friendly. This release also enhances the Winamp interface in Qt mode with new "Search and Select" and "Jump to Song" dialogs, and improves importing of playlists based on filename by automatically setting the title of the imported playlist, along with the ability to preselect the filename of an imported playlist when it's exported.

today's howtos How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 Are looking for an easy guide on how to setup VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)? The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04. VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a desktop screen-sharing feature that allows users to remotely access and control the desktop environment of a remote system using a keyboard and mouse.

Getting your First PCB with Raspberry PI and Fritzing Once your first electronic circuit is working and stable, sometimes you may need to move it into a printed board in order to make connections fixed and avoid cables from moving away from your breadboard. With Raspberry PI and Fritzing you can replicate your project into a digital design and send it to PCB manufacturers for live production

efibootmgr and efivar compiled in OE I installed shinobar's Grub2config in EasyOS, but it reported that it needs 'efibootmgr'. So, have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, and its dependency package 'efivar'.

How to Install Pip (Python 3) on CentOS - Linux Stans In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Pip (Python) on CentOS. This tutorial will work for CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and even Fedora.

Makulu Shift – How to Create your Own Layout ? – MakuluLinux You upgraded to Shift Pro and you now have 16 layouts, but what if you want to edit them or create new layouts ? In this video I show the users how to create and save their own layouts. Its a very easy process and i try go into as much detail as possible.