Audacious 4.2 Adds Initial Support for Ogg FLAC Streams, Winamp UI Enhancements
Audacious 4.2 has been in development for almost one and a half years and adds new features like initial support for Ogg FLAC streams, as well as a built-in dark theme that uses Qt's Fusion style and a new variant of the built-in fallback icons that are dark theme-friendly.
This release also enhances the Winamp interface in Qt mode with new "Search and Select" and "Jump to Song" dialogs, and improves importing of playlists based on filename by automatically setting the title of the imported playlist, along with the ability to preselect the filename of an imported playlist when it's exported.
Audacious Music Player 4.2 is Out Finally! Ubuntu PPA Updated
Audacious 4.2 finally goes stable! Here are the new features and how to install guide for Ubuntu users. This release is a bit late, since the beta has been released for 5 months. As you may already known, Audacious 4.2 feature new dark theme, as well as Flat icon in both light and dark. You can enable them via ‘Files -> Settings’ dialog.
