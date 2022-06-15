Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Software: Drogue Cloud, psDooM, and Cockpit

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 10th of July 2022 07:53:22 PM Filed under
Software

  • Drogue Cloud: Release 0.10.0

    For this release, we had a focus on improving existing functionality. Mostly extending what was already there, but lacked a few features, knobs to tweak, or as postponed in previous releases. And yes, we fixed a few bugs too.

  • Linux process monitoring with... DOOM. Seriously.

    psDooM is a version of the open sourced DOOM… that displays running processes on your system and allows you to kill those processes (in the form of monsters you can shoot).

    It is 100% ridiculous, 100% real, and 100% awesome.

    Now, psDooM is not new. It started life as a proof of concept, at the University of New Mexico, back in 1999. Shortly thereafter it was enhanced and released on Sourceforge… and promptly abandoned in 2000.

  • Cockpit is an Open-source Web-based Interface for Servers

    Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for Linux servers. It uses the system APIs and commands to create an informative user-friendly dashboard for users.

»

More in Tux Machines

Audacious 4.2 Adds Initial Support for Ogg FLAC Streams, Winamp UI Enhancements

Audacious 4.2 has been in development for almost one and a half years and adds new features like initial support for Ogg FLAC streams, as well as a built-in dark theme that uses Qt's Fusion style and a new variant of the built-in fallback icons that are dark theme-friendly. This release also enhances the Winamp interface in Qt mode with new "Search and Select" and "Jump to Song" dialogs, and improves importing of playlists based on filename by automatically setting the title of the imported playlist, along with the ability to preselect the filename of an imported playlist when it's exported. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04

    Are looking for an easy guide on how to setup VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)? The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04. VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a desktop screen-sharing feature that allows users to remotely access and control the desktop environment of a remote system using a keyboard and mouse.

  • Getting your First PCB with Raspberry PI and Fritzing

    Once your first electronic circuit is working and stable, sometimes you may need to move it into a printed board in order to make connections fixed and avoid cables from moving away from your breadboard. With Raspberry PI and Fritzing you can replicate your project into a digital design and send it to PCB manufacturers for live production

  • efibootmgr and efivar compiled in OE

    I installed shinobar's Grub2config in EasyOS, but it reported that it needs 'efibootmgr'. So, have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, and its dependency package 'efivar'.

  • How to Install Pip (Python 3) on CentOS - Linux Stans

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Pip (Python) on CentOS. This tutorial will work for CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and even Fedora.

  • Makulu Shift – How to Create your Own Layout ? – MakuluLinux

    You upgraded to Shift Pro and you now have 16 layouts, but what if you want to edit them or create new layouts ? In this video I show the users how to create and save their own layouts. Its a very easy process and i try go into as much detail as possible.

Audacious Music Player 4.2 is Out Finally! Ubuntu PPA Updated

Audacious 4.2 finally goes stable! Here are the new features and how to install guide for Ubuntu users. This release is a bit late, since the beta has been released for 5 months. As you may already known, Audacious 4.2 feature new dark theme, as well as Flat icon in both light and dark. You can enable them via ‘Files -> Settings’ dialog. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6