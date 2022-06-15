Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 10th of July 2022 07:55:01 PM
Misc

  • Dial up your PCB design skills with an LED volume control shield | Arduino Blog

    The beauty of Arduino development boards is that they let you jump right into prototyping. Just connect the sensors, buttons, LEDs, or whatever other hardware you require to the Arduino’s I/O pins, code and flash a sketch, and you’re in business. But you might come to a stage where you want something more polished than a breadboard or perfboard. When you reach that stage, you can follow along with YouTuber Upir’s LED volume knob project to learn how to design your first PCB.

    Upir chose to use an Arduino Leonardo board for this project because its ATmega32U4 microcontroller’s built-in USB HID functionality. That means that it can be configured to show up as a USB mouse or keyboard when plugged into any computer, regardless of the operating system or software that computer runs. In this case, that makes it easy to send keyboard shortcuts that adjust the computer’s volume.

  • 'Significant Improvements' Made to Ubuntu Firefox Snap - OMG! Ubuntu!

    Canonical has, over the years, often talked about how it has improved the startup time of Snap apps yet, for many of us, those improvements have been …theoretical at best.

    But in its latest ‘update’ on efforts being made to improve Firefox Snap performance the company may, at last, deliver a real-world speed boost to back those claims up.

    Startup time of the Firefox Snap is up to 50% faster on fresh installs than before.

    The first key improvement is courtesy of Mozilla developers who have tweaked the browser’s behaviour to only load one locale (aka language pack) on first start, based on system settings, rather than loading in all languages available.

  • IBM acquires Databand to bolster its data observability stack

    IBM today announced that it acquired Databand, a startup developing an observability platform for data and machine learning pipelines. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Tel Aviv-based Databand had raised $14.5 million prior to the acquisition.

  • My current mixed views on the Linux kernel netconsole

    The Linux kernel's netconsole allows you to "log kernel printk messages over UDP" to a remote system; this makes it another form of kernel (message) console, alongside the video console and serial console. I've looked into netconsole periodically and played with it a bit, and the whole experience has left me with decidedly mixed feelings and very little desire to actually use it in our environment.

    The first problem with netconsole in practice is that the story on the receiving side is what you could politely call lacking. The usual advice is to send netconsole messages to either a listening syslogd or to some manual command. No one seems to have built a usable, ready to go 'netconsole server' that would reliably capture netconsole messages, put them in per-host files or the like, and so on (Facebook's netconsd could be extended into this but it doesn't ship with a file logger).

    The second problem is that on the sending side, the usage case for netconsole is limited in our environment. If you want to capture normal kernel messages off the machine in normal circumstances, a remote syslog server generally works just as well. If you want to capture kernel messages in crazy situations, you're almost certainly better off with a serial console, including "serial over IPMI", because there are a lot fewer moving parts in the kernel for sending output over a serial link than there are for sending even relatively hard-coded UDP messages.

  • Brunch With Brent: Tim Canham | Jupiter Extras 87

    We explore topics including the hardware and software powering NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter; JPL's switch from Solaris to Linux; the open source projects, tools, and philosophy at JPL, ...and more.

Audacious 4.2 Adds Initial Support for Ogg FLAC Streams, Winamp UI Enhancements

Audacious 4.2 has been in development for almost one and a half years and adds new features like initial support for Ogg FLAC streams, as well as a built-in dark theme that uses Qt's Fusion style and a new variant of the built-in fallback icons that are dark theme-friendly. This release also enhances the Winamp interface in Qt mode with new "Search and Select" and "Jump to Song" dialogs, and improves importing of playlists based on filename by automatically setting the title of the imported playlist, along with the ability to preselect the filename of an imported playlist when it's exported. Read more

  • How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04

    Are looking for an easy guide on how to setup VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)? The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04. VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a desktop screen-sharing feature that allows users to remotely access and control the desktop environment of a remote system using a keyboard and mouse.

  • Getting your First PCB with Raspberry PI and Fritzing

    Once your first electronic circuit is working and stable, sometimes you may need to move it into a printed board in order to make connections fixed and avoid cables from moving away from your breadboard. With Raspberry PI and Fritzing you can replicate your project into a digital design and send it to PCB manufacturers for live production

  • efibootmgr and efivar compiled in OE

    I installed shinobar's Grub2config in EasyOS, but it reported that it needs 'efibootmgr'. So, have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, and its dependency package 'efivar'.

  • How to Install Pip (Python 3) on CentOS - Linux Stans

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Pip (Python) on CentOS. This tutorial will work for CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and even Fedora.

  • Makulu Shift – How to Create your Own Layout ? – MakuluLinux

    You upgraded to Shift Pro and you now have 16 layouts, but what if you want to edit them or create new layouts ? In this video I show the users how to create and save their own layouts. Its a very easy process and i try go into as much detail as possible.

Audacious Music Player 4.2 is Out Finally! Ubuntu PPA Updated

Audacious 4.2 finally goes stable! Here are the new features and how to install guide for Ubuntu users. This release is a bit late, since the beta has been released for 5 months. As you may already known, Audacious 4.2 feature new dark theme, as well as Flat icon in both light and dark. You can enable them via ‘Files -> Settings’ dialog. Read more

