Review: NixOS 22.05

NixOS is an interesting distribution. The operating system largely acts as a method for showcasing the advanced Nix package manager which offers atomic updates, rollbacks to previous generations of packages, and reproducible builds. This makes running a distribution with Nix as the package manager fairly flexible as well as reliable in the face of package upgrade issues. The Nix package manager makes up the heart of the NixOS distribution and can also be run on other distributions. Nix's portability gives anyone who installs it access to over 80,000 packages which has increased from 60,000 in the past two years. NixOS is available in three editions. There are two graphical editions, one featuring the GNOME desktop which is a 2.0GB download, and the other runs KDE Plasma and is a 1.6GB download. The third edition is a command line only flavour called Minimal which is 824MB in size. One of the big changes in the two graphical editions is the introduction of the Calamares system installer. In the past, when I've used previous versions of NixOS the user was expected to manually partition the hard drive. Then we were asked to edit a configuration file in a text editor, inputting changes to software packages, boot loader settings, and enabling user accounts. While this process was fairly well documented, it was not geared toward beginners or even more experienced casual users. The inclusion of Calamares means users can partition the hard drive, tweak settings, and create user accounts from the comfort of a point and click application which has proven successful in many Arch-based distributions.

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle Database

Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process. Through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010, Oracle also became the steward of many other important and long-running open source projects such as the Java programming language and the MySQL relational database, introduced in 1995. The acquisition of Sleepycat Software, brought the open source Berkeley DB key/value store. The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.

Finally a new batch of Live ISOs for Slackware-current (liveslak-1.5.3)

Time flies. The last batch-release of Slackware Live ISO’s was almost 7 months ago. I was burnt up by the time 2021 turned into 2022 and it took a long time for me to enjoy working on my projects again (and it’s still difficult), but I thought it might be appreciated to at least have a fresh set of ISOs for the Slackware Live Edition to play with during summer holidays. It’s of course not entirely correct that there were no new ISOs for seven months… I have an automated process in place which re-creates a Live ISO of Slackware64-current every time there is an update to the ChangeLog.txt. It is meant to test every update and find issues to fix. There’s a European and a USA URL to download this ISO. The various small issues that popped as a result software updates in Slackware-current, were fixed in the liveslak sources during these past months, and thanks to the people who reported to me the issues that they encountered! These fixes went into ‘silent’ liveslak releases that were not mentioned in blog posts or other forms of communication: 1.5.1.5 to accompany the release of Slackware 15.0 (I tagged this to create the original Live ISO for Slackware 15.0) and then 1.5.2 was tagged a short while later to fix a few glaring errors in 1.5.1.5. Finally the 1.5.2 tag was meant to release a batch of ISOs in May, but I did not have the energy.