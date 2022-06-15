today's howtos
How To Install Wine On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
At the time of this article writing, Wine 7.0 is the latest stable version that is available for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In this tutorial post, we will show you the method to download Wine on Ubuntu and install wine on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21 in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install novelWriter on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
NovelWriter is a simple, open-source plain text editor designed to write novels. It has a minimal markdown syntax for Formatting Text, making it easy to use and learn. NovelWriter is written in Python 3 (3.6+) and Qt 5 (5.3+) for cross-platform support. NovelWriter offers a full-screen mode that hides all menus and toolbar buttons for writers who prefer a more distraction-free environment. In addition, the software automatically saves your work every few minutes, so you can always pick up where you left off. NovelWriter is the perfect tool for writing your next great novel, whether you’re just starting or a seasoned pro.
For additional information before installation, I recommend visiting the official website’s features page.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install novelWriter on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.
How to install CMake on CentOS 9 Stream - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
CMake is a cross-platform code generation or automation tool. It allows developers to write a platform-independent CMakeList.txt file to customize the whole compilation process and then generate the necessary localized Makefile files.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects
Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, Full X11 Session In Wayland, XMonad, LINUX Unplugged
GSoC'22: Making Thunar Bulk Renamer More Advanced.
Most of you would be aware of bulk renamer, a handy plugin in Thunar to rename many files together. The plugin is already very advanced and can perform many complex tasks. But sometimes, performing those tasks required more user interference than expected. Consider a case where you are renaming two files, and the new name for one file matches the old name of the second file. Now, no issue arises if the second file is renamed first, and the bulk renamer works perfectly. But if the first file is renamed, it throws an error message as the filename already exists. In the case of two files, the user can resolve such errors manually, but it can become a very tedious task for a large number of files. So the job was to make the bulk renamer intelligent enough to identify the best order in which the files should be renamed so that all such errors are resolved entirely. A trivial usage case for it
today's howtos
