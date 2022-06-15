Finally a new batch of Live ISOs for Slackware-current (liveslak-1.5.3) Time flies. The last batch-release of Slackware Live ISO’s was almost 7 months ago. I was burnt up by the time 2021 turned into 2022 and it took a long time for me to enjoy working on my projects again (and it’s still difficult), but I thought it might be appreciated to at least have a fresh set of ISOs for the Slackware Live Edition to play with during summer holidays. It’s of course not entirely correct that there were no new ISOs for seven months… I have an automated process in place which re-creates a Live ISO of Slackware64-current every time there is an update to the ChangeLog.txt. It is meant to test every update and find issues to fix. There’s a European and a USA URL to download this ISO. The various small issues that popped as a result software updates in Slackware-current, were fixed in the liveslak sources during these past months, and thanks to the people who reported to me the issues that they encountered! These fixes went into ‘silent’ liveslak releases that were not mentioned in blog posts or other forms of communication: 1.5.1.5 to accompany the release of Slackware 15.0 (I tagged this to create the original Live ISO for Slackware 15.0) and then 1.5.2 was tagged a short while later to fix a few glaring errors in 1.5.1.5. Finally the 1.5.2 tag was meant to release a batch of ISOs in May, but I did not have the energy.

This IoT weather monitor can track environmental data from almost anywhere The need for rapid environmental data collection, processing, and viewing has never been more important, and with the rise of always-connected IoT devices, this goal is now closer than ever. However, most DIY solutions that rely on Bluetooth® or WiFi simply are not feasible in isolated areas due to their short range. This is what inspired Hackster.io user Pradeep to build his own data logger system utilizing much longer-distance LTE communication instead. In order to actually get the current weather conditions, including temperature/humidity, rain, air quality, and light levels, Pradeep connected a wide variety of sensor modules to a single Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense board, which acts as the data processor. From here, he connected a Blues Wireless Notecard and Notecarrier assembly to the Arduino via its pair of UART pins that would allow the two board to send data between each other. After configuring Notehub to receive the incoming weather data in the form of a JSON-formatted string, Pradeep added a webhook integration with Qubitro.