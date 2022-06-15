Steam Deck Review: A Game Console for the Quintessential Gamer
There’s a new hard-to-get game console this year that’s not a PlayStation or an Xbox. It’s sold online only. Most casual gamers probably haven’t heard of it.
It’s the $400 Steam Deck, a console as utilitarian as it sounds. The hand-held device, a slab of bulky black plastic with a built-in game controller, has the guts of a supercomputer and a touch screen. It’s as if a gaming computer and a Nintendo Switch had a child.
Valve, the company in Bellevue, Wash., known for its Steam online games store, began taking orders for the Steam Deck last year and the consoles arrived recently. The company has not published sales numbers, but estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands have shipped. People who try to order one today won’t receive the device until the autumn.
Nokia Asks Open-Source ‘Notkia’ Phone Project to Change Its Name
A small creator is being threatened with legal action by Nokia after the company claimed their project, known as Notkia, is “confusingly similar” to a long-discontinued phone made 14 years ago.
The creator, who goes by Reimu NotMoe online, started working on this project in 2019, with the goal of making a portable handheld device with 100 percent free software. It runs Linux, and its components are housed in a Nokia 168x shell—the less popular, but almost as clunky successor to Nokia’s 3310 model.
They’ve been posting about the project and its progress on Hackaday. “The original reason was because the modern smartphones are becoming increasingly hacker-unfriendly and privacy-unfriendly,” NotMoe wrote on Hackaday. They were also becoming bigger and more unwieldy. NotMoe wrote that they tried several other old phone cases, but none quite worked; they settled on the Nokia 168x for its roominess and overall look.
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox on Windows 10 & 11
Undoubtedly, Ubuntu will be the first Linux distribution for most people who have started Linux for the first time and will certainly be the most familiar distribution.
For this reason, we will cover the step-by-step process of downloading, installing, and setting up the latest Ubuntu operating system using VirtualBox running on your Windows 10 or 11 64-bit computer.
This is a very beginner’s guide, so it will be useful for a lot of new starters who want to try Ubuntu for the first time, and once you get familiar with Ubuntu, you can follow the same steps to install it on physical hardware.
Programming leftovers
-
In general, when we were working on larger dataframes, we will be only interested in a small portion of it for analyzing it instead of considering all the rows and columns present in the dataframe.
-
Stock analysis is a technique used by investors and traders to make purchasing and selling choices. Investors and traders strive to obtain an advantage in the markets by making educated judgments by researching and analyzing previous and current data.
-
Work items in a formal development process progress through a series of stages, e.g., starting at Open, perhaps moving to Withdrawn or Merged with another item, eventually reaching Development, and finishing at Done (with a few being Reopened, i.e., moving back to the start of the process).
This process can be modelled as a Markov chain, provided data on each stage of the process is available, for each work item; allowing values such as average time spent in each state and transition probabilities to be calculated.
The Jira issue/task/bug/etc tracking system has an option to generate a snapshot of the current status of work items in the system. The snapshot information on each item includes: start-date, current-state, time-in-state, date-of-snapshot.
-
Building an application, running a server, or even implementing a game needs a programming language as the foundation. There are almost more than 700 programming languages which are the most popular ones and this number will increase day by day. But, you don’t need to learn all of them. Having a good command of anyone is enough for you to grow your career in it. But before choosing your language, make sure it has amazing career growth and you have an interest in it.
-
In this article, we will learn to predict the survival chances of the Titanic passengers using the given information about their sex, age, etc. As this is a classification task we will be using random forest.
-
In this article, we’ll discuss our two-phase COVID-19 face mask detector, detailing how our computer vision/deep learning pipeline will be implemented.
-
Random forest is an ensemble supervised machine learning algorithm made up of decision trees. It is used for classification and for regression as well. In Random Forest, the dataset is divided into two parts (training and testing). Based on multiple parameters, the decision is taken and the target data is predicted or classified accordingly.
Random Forest is a collection of multiple decision trees and the final result is based on the aggregated result of all the decision trees.
To better understand Random Forest, let’s take an example of the Iris Dataset. Iris dataset is by default present in the scikit-learn library of Python.
-
PyTorch is an open souropen-sourcece machine learning library used for deep learning with more flexibility and feasibility. This is an extension of NumPy.
For Statistical Functions for Random Sampling, let’s see what they are along with their easy implementations. To run all these the first is to import Pytorch by import torch.
-
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages where a user can deploy, manage and scale their applications. It is widely used to deploy server-based web applications, APIs, discord bots, and more. So today in this tutorial, we’ll be deploying a simple flask app to Heroku from start, and learn how it works.
-
In this article, we will discuss how to return a boolean array that is True where the string element in the array ends with a suffix using NumPy in Python.
