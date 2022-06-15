Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of July 2022 04:57:35 AM

A small creator is being threatened with legal action by Nokia after the company claimed their project, known as Notkia, is “confusingly similar” to a long-discontinued phone made 14 years ago.

The creator, who goes by Reimu NotMoe online, started working on this project in 2019, with the goal of making a portable handheld device with 100 percent free software. It runs Linux, and its components are housed in a Nokia 168x shell—the less popular, but almost as clunky successor to Nokia’s 3310 model.

They’ve been posting about the project and its progress on Hackaday. “The original reason was because the modern smartphones are becoming increasingly hacker-unfriendly and privacy-unfriendly,” NotMoe wrote on Hackaday. They were also becoming bigger and more unwieldy. NotMoe wrote that they tried several other old phone cases, but none quite worked; they settled on the Nokia 168x for its roominess and overall look.