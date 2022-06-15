Steam Deck Review: A Game Console for the Quintessential Gamer There’s a new hard-to-get game console this year that’s not a PlayStation or an Xbox. It’s sold online only. Most casual gamers probably haven’t heard of it. It’s the $400 Steam Deck, a console as utilitarian as it sounds. The hand-held device, a slab of bulky black plastic with a built-in game controller, has the guts of a supercomputer and a touch screen. It’s as if a gaming computer and a Nintendo Switch had a child. Valve, the company in Bellevue, Wash., known for its Steam online games store, began taking orders for the Steam Deck last year and the consoles arrived recently. The company has not published sales numbers, but estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands have shipped. People who try to order one today won’t receive the device until the autumn.

Nokia Asks Open-Source ‘Notkia’ Phone Project to Change Its Name A small creator is being threatened with legal action by Nokia after the company claimed their project, known as Notkia, is “confusingly similar” to a long-discontinued phone made 14 years ago. The creator, who goes by Reimu NotMoe online, started working on this project in 2019, with the goal of making a portable handheld device with 100 percent free software. It runs Linux, and its components are housed in a Nokia 168x shell—the less popular, but almost as clunky successor to Nokia’s 3310 model. They’ve been posting about the project and its progress on Hackaday. “The original reason was because the modern smartphones are becoming increasingly hacker-unfriendly and privacy-unfriendly,” NotMoe wrote on Hackaday. They were also becoming bigger and more unwieldy. NotMoe wrote that they tried several other old phone cases, but none quite worked; they settled on the Nokia 168x for its roominess and overall look.