today's leftovers
-
SUSE posts 18% sales growth amid continued enterprise demand
Enterprise software maker SUSE SA today reported its second-quarter financial results, disclosing that its adjusted revenue grew 18% year-over-year, to $161.3 million. The company also posted a significant profit increase during the three months ended April 30. Germany-based SUSE provides a Linux distribution known as SUSE Server that is widely used in the enterprise.
-
Linux Weekly Roundup #190
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had a good week in the world of Linux releases with SparkyLinux 2022.07, Debian 11.4, and Bluestar Linux 5.18.9.
Darktable 4.0.0 has also been released this week, application wise.
-
Geely buys majority stake in troubled phone maker Meizu [Ed: It was planning to make GNU/Linux phones at one point]
-
Alder Lake-Powered Linux Laptop Arrives With 14 Hours of Battery Life | Tom's Hardware
System76, the Colorado-based Linux laptop, desktop, and server specialist, has announced (opens in new tab) a new highly portable laptop with an Intel Alder Lake processor inside. The new Lemur Pro (opens in new tab) is a "lighter than Air" 14-inch form factor laptop with excellent battery life and attractions such as open firmware (powered by Coreboot) and a 180-degree hinge. In addition, buyers can choose to go with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS pre-installed.
The new Lemur Pro has many attractive modern features you might see advertised in many rival mainstream thin and light designs. However, the special sauce here is the "System76 Open Firmware with Coreboot."
Coreboot, known initially as LinuxBIOS, is significant as it is an open-source BIOS implementation embraced by Linux users. It is lightweight, flexible, and feature-rich. Sadly, not many modern laptops or desktop PCs support Coreboot, but it seems to have gained momentum in recent times. We reported on Coreboot being made available for MSI Z690-A WiFi motherboards in April. More recently, in a demonstration of Coreboot's flexibility for tinkerers, we reported on a port of Doom being released as a Coreboot payload.
-
UP 4000 SBC is a Raspberry Pi lookalike with an Intel Apollo Lake processor - CNX Software
AAEON has unveiled the UP 4000 single board computer with a form factor and ports arrangement similar to Raspberry Pi 2/3, but powered by a choice of x86 processors, namely the Intel Atom E3900 series, Celeron N3350, or Pentium N4200 all parts of the Apollo Lake family.
The first UP Board was introduced in 2015 as a device offering an x86 alternative to the Raspberry Pi 2 with an Intel Atom x5-Z8300/Z8350 “Cherry Trail” processor, but later “UP bridge the gap” boards from the company used larger “Squared” (85.6 x 90 mm) or “Xtreme” (122 x 120 mm) form factors. The UP 4000 SBC brings us back to the original business card form factor but with a boost in performance and various specifications improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 326 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Steam Deck Review: A Game Console for the Quintessential Gamer
There’s a new hard-to-get game console this year that’s not a PlayStation or an Xbox. It’s sold online only. Most casual gamers probably haven’t heard of it. It’s the $400 Steam Deck, a console as utilitarian as it sounds. The hand-held device, a slab of bulky black plastic with a built-in game controller, has the guts of a supercomputer and a touch screen. It’s as if a gaming computer and a Nintendo Switch had a child. Valve, the company in Bellevue, Wash., known for its Steam online games store, began taking orders for the Steam Deck last year and the consoles arrived recently. The company has not published sales numbers, but estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands have shipped. People who try to order one today won’t receive the device until the autumn.
Nokia Asks Open-Source ‘Notkia’ Phone Project to Change Its Name
A small creator is being threatened with legal action by Nokia after the company claimed their project, known as Notkia, is “confusingly similar” to a long-discontinued phone made 14 years ago. The creator, who goes by Reimu NotMoe online, started working on this project in 2019, with the goal of making a portable handheld device with 100 percent free software. It runs Linux, and its components are housed in a Nokia 168x shell—the less popular, but almost as clunky successor to Nokia’s 3310 model. They’ve been posting about the project and its progress on Hackaday. “The original reason was because the modern smartphones are becoming increasingly hacker-unfriendly and privacy-unfriendly,” NotMoe wrote on Hackaday. They were also becoming bigger and more unwieldy. NotMoe wrote that they tried several other old phone cases, but none quite worked; they settled on the Nokia 168x for its roominess and overall look.
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 on VirtualBox on Windows 10 & 11
Undoubtedly, Ubuntu will be the first Linux distribution for most people who have started Linux for the first time and will certainly be the most familiar distribution. For this reason, we will cover the step-by-step process of downloading, installing, and setting up the latest Ubuntu operating system using VirtualBox running on your Windows 10 or 11 64-bit computer. This is a very beginner’s guide, so it will be useful for a lot of new starters who want to try Ubuntu for the first time, and once you get familiar with Ubuntu, you can follow the same steps to install it on physical hardware.
Programming leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago