How to Generate Random Numbers in Linux System
When it comes to the numbers game, no operating system does it better than Linux. Moreover, Linux operating system’s environment is smoothly transparent in its approach. So why would you need to generate random numbers in Linux?
The answer is pretty simple. With the numerous possibility of projects that can be run under Linux, a random-number generator is a must-have skill. For instance, users might be required to key in a unique sequence of characters to authenticate a particular app-related transaction.
The same users might require an application to generate a random and unique password string for them. Also, for a normal Linux user, a random number generator can help create unique file names especially if this user is actively involved in Linux file management.
How to Copy a File to Multiple Directories on Linux
Under Linux file management, flexibility is key. When dealing with a single file copy required in multiple directory destinations, we do not want to waste too much time re-inventing the targeted directory paths before all of them have the intended file copy.
For standard file/directory copying operations, the Linux cp command is used.
This tutorial will walk us through various Linux-based approaches to copying a single file to multiple directory locations in Linux.
How to Install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
FreetuxTV is a free GTK WebTV and Web Radio player for Linux. The FreetuxTV project aims to create a WebTV player working on the Linux platform. The GUI is developed in GTK and uses the VLC engine to display the channels. FreetuxTV has been designed with simplicity in mind, and as such, it has a very user-friendly interface. With FreetuxTV, you can easily browse the available channels and add your favorite ones to your list. You can also record your favorite programs and watch them later at your convenience. Overall, FreetuxTV is an excellent tool for anyone who wants to watch TV on their Linux PC.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal. Also, the tutorial will cover how to install the stable or, for users that prefer bleeding-edge software, the unstable PPA for alternative installations.
How to Install MariaDB in RHEL and Debian Systems
MariaDB is a binary drop-in replacement for MySQL, developed by the original authors of MySQL Project and fully compatible with MySQL having more features and better performance enhancement.
Steam Deck Review: A Game Console for the Quintessential Gamer
There’s a new hard-to-get game console this year that’s not a PlayStation or an Xbox. It’s sold online only. Most casual gamers probably haven’t heard of it. It’s the $400 Steam Deck, a console as utilitarian as it sounds. The hand-held device, a slab of bulky black plastic with a built-in game controller, has the guts of a supercomputer and a touch screen. It’s as if a gaming computer and a Nintendo Switch had a child. Valve, the company in Bellevue, Wash., known for its Steam online games store, began taking orders for the Steam Deck last year and the consoles arrived recently. The company has not published sales numbers, but estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands have shipped. People who try to order one today won’t receive the device until the autumn.
Nokia Asks Open-Source ‘Notkia’ Phone Project to Change Its Name
A small creator is being threatened with legal action by Nokia after the company claimed their project, known as Notkia, is “confusingly similar” to a long-discontinued phone made 14 years ago. The creator, who goes by Reimu NotMoe online, started working on this project in 2019, with the goal of making a portable handheld device with 100 percent free software. It runs Linux, and its components are housed in a Nokia 168x shell—the less popular, but almost as clunky successor to Nokia’s 3310 model. They’ve been posting about the project and its progress on Hackaday. “The original reason was because the modern smartphones are becoming increasingly hacker-unfriendly and privacy-unfriendly,” NotMoe wrote on Hackaday. They were also becoming bigger and more unwieldy. NotMoe wrote that they tried several other old phone cases, but none quite worked; they settled on the Nokia 168x for its roominess and overall look.
