today's leftovers SUSE posts 18% sales growth amid continued enterprise demand Enterprise software maker SUSE SA today reported its second-quarter financial results, disclosing that its adjusted revenue grew 18% year-over-year, to $161.3 million. The company also posted a significant profit increase during the three months ended April 30. Germany-based SUSE provides a Linux distribution known as SUSE Server that is widely used in the enterprise.

Linux Weekly Roundup #190 Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had a good week in the world of Linux releases with SparkyLinux 2022.07, Debian 11.4, and Bluestar Linux 5.18.9. Darktable 4.0.0 has also been released this week, application wise.

Geely buys majority stake in troubled phone maker Meizu [Ed: It was planning to make GNU/Linux phones at one point]

Alder Lake-Powered Linux Laptop Arrives With 14 Hours of Battery Life | Tom's Hardware System76, the Colorado-based Linux laptop, desktop, and server specialist, has announced (opens in new tab) a new highly portable laptop with an Intel Alder Lake processor inside. The new Lemur Pro (opens in new tab) is a "lighter than Air" 14-inch form factor laptop with excellent battery life and attractions such as open firmware (powered by Coreboot) and a 180-degree hinge. In addition, buyers can choose to go with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS pre-installed. The new Lemur Pro has many attractive modern features you might see advertised in many rival mainstream thin and light designs. However, the special sauce here is the "System76 Open Firmware with Coreboot." Coreboot, known initially as LinuxBIOS, is significant as it is an open-source BIOS implementation embraced by Linux users. It is lightweight, flexible, and feature-rich. Sadly, not many modern laptops or desktop PCs support Coreboot, but it seems to have gained momentum in recent times. We reported on Coreboot being made available for MSI Z690-A WiFi motherboards in April. More recently, in a demonstration of Coreboot's flexibility for tinkerers, we reported on a port of Doom being released as a Coreboot payload.

UP 4000 SBC is a Raspberry Pi lookalike with an Intel Apollo Lake processor - CNX Software AAEON has unveiled the UP 4000 single board computer with a form factor and ports arrangement similar to Raspberry Pi 2/3, but powered by a choice of x86 processors, namely the Intel Atom E3900 series, Celeron N3350, or Pentium N4200 all parts of the Apollo Lake family. The first UP Board was introduced in 2015 as a device offering an x86 alternative to the Raspberry Pi 2 with an Intel Atom x5-Z8300/Z8350 “Cherry Trail” processor, but later “UP bridge the gap” boards from the company used larger “Squared” (85.6 x 90 mm) or “Xtreme” (122 x 120 mm) form factors. The UP 4000 SBC brings us back to the original business card form factor but with a boost in performance and various specifications improvements.

DragonFlyBSD Picks A debug difference I see it on the machine where I run this Digest, as the caching mechanism adds and deletes files rapidly. Matthew Dillon has placed it behind a sysctl, so your messages log will be a little less noisy by default.

Unofficial NYCBUG meetup tonight

BSD Now 462: OpenBSD Sales Pitch This week’s BSD Now has several links, though I’d want to point at the Yubikey/ssh/OpenBSD login one as the most interesting to me.

In Other BSDs for 2022/07/09