This week was all about Linux notebooks as we saw new releases of the TUXEDO Pulse 15, KDE Slimbook, System76 Lemur Pro, and Slimbook Executive laptops. KDE fans got new releases of the KDE Gear and Frameworks software suites, Debian users got new installation/live mediums with the latest updates, and Calibre and Audacious apps received major updates that brought exciting new features. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 10th, 2022.

We’ve previously extolled the virtues of youtube-dl, a hugely popular free software tool for downloading videos from YouTube and other user-uploaded video platforms. The project has run into issues in the past, sailing close to copyright infringement claims. For example, in late 2020 the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a takedown notice to GitHub under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), requesting the removal of youtube-dl. GitHub initially complied with the takedown request, but reinstated the project’s repository after a few weeks. More recently, youtube-dl has been beset with other issues. Historically, the project saw very active development. Yet there hasn’t been a release since December 2021, with almost no code commits for many months. More importantly, download speeds from YouTube are tragically slow. Indeed, users complain frequently of terrible slow download rates. It’s claimed that YouTube is throttling downloads, and given the lack of maintenance of youtube-dl, the issue persists. Step forward yt-dlp. It’s a fork of youtube-dl that’s under active development. It focuses on adding new features and patches and maintaining compatibility.

Calibre 6.0 Released with Full-Text Search, ARM64 Support on Linux, and Qt 6 Port The Calibre 6.0 release is the first to be ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, offering users a more modern interface and most probably a smoother performance. This means that Calibre will no longer support 32-bit CPUs as Qt 6 doesn’t support them and that some third-party plugins may not work until they’re also ported to Qt 6.