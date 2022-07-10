Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

yt-dlp - fork of youtube-dl

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of July 2022 09:57:27 AM Filed under
Software
Movies

We’ve previously extolled the virtues of youtube-dl, a hugely popular free software tool for downloading videos from YouTube and other user-uploaded video platforms.

The project has run into issues in the past, sailing close to copyright infringement claims. For example, in late 2020 the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a takedown notice to GitHub under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), requesting the removal of youtube-dl. GitHub initially complied with the takedown request, but reinstated the project’s repository after a few weeks.

More recently, youtube-dl has been beset with other issues. Historically, the project saw very active development. Yet there hasn’t been a release since December 2021, with almost no code commits for many months. More importantly, download speeds from YouTube are tragically slow. Indeed, users complain frequently of terrible slow download rates. It’s claimed that YouTube is throttling downloads, and given the lack of maintenance of youtube-dl, the issue persists.

Step forward yt-dlp. It’s a fork of youtube-dl that’s under active development. It focuses on adding new features and patches and maintaining compatibility.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

yt-dlp - fork of youtube-dl

We’ve previously extolled the virtues of youtube-dl, a hugely popular free software tool for downloading videos from YouTube and other user-uploaded video platforms. The project has run into issues in the past, sailing close to copyright infringement claims. For example, in late 2020 the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a takedown notice to GitHub under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), requesting the removal of youtube-dl. GitHub initially complied with the takedown request, but reinstated the project’s repository after a few weeks. More recently, youtube-dl has been beset with other issues. Historically, the project saw very active development. Yet there hasn’t been a release since December 2021, with almost no code commits for many months. More importantly, download speeds from YouTube are tragically slow. Indeed, users complain frequently of terrible slow download rates. It’s claimed that YouTube is throttling downloads, and given the lack of maintenance of youtube-dl, the issue persists. Step forward yt-dlp. It’s a fork of youtube-dl that’s under active development. It focuses on adding new features and patches and maintaining compatibility. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 10th, 2022

This week was all about Linux notebooks as we saw new releases of the TUXEDO Pulse 15, KDE Slimbook, System76 Lemur Pro, and Slimbook Executive laptops. KDE fans got new releases of the KDE Gear and Frameworks software suites, Debian users got new installation/live mediums with the latest updates, and Calibre and Audacious apps received major updates that brought exciting new features. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 10th, 2022. Read more

Calibre 6.0 Released with Full-Text Search, ARM64 Support on Linux, and Qt 6 Port

The Calibre 6.0 release is the first to be ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, offering users a more modern interface and most probably a smoother performance. This means that Calibre will no longer support 32-bit CPUs as Qt 6 doesn’t support them and that some third-party plugins may not work until they’re also ported to Qt 6. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Generate Random Numbers in Linux System

    When it comes to the numbers game, no operating system does it better than Linux. Moreover, Linux operating system’s environment is smoothly transparent in its approach. So why would you need to generate random numbers in Linux? The answer is pretty simple. With the numerous possibility of projects that can be run under Linux, a random-number generator is a must-have skill. For instance, users might be required to key in a unique sequence of characters to authenticate a particular app-related transaction. The same users might require an application to generate a random and unique password string for them. Also, for a normal Linux user, a random number generator can help create unique file names especially if this user is actively involved in Linux file management.

  • How to Copy a File to Multiple Directories on Linux

    Under Linux file management, flexibility is key. When dealing with a single file copy required in multiple directory destinations, we do not want to waste too much time re-inventing the targeted directory paths before all of them have the intended file copy. For standard file/directory copying operations, the Linux cp command is used. This tutorial will walk us through various Linux-based approaches to copying a single file to multiple directory locations in Linux.

  • How to Install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    FreetuxTV is a free GTK WebTV and Web Radio player for Linux. The FreetuxTV project aims to create a WebTV player working on the Linux platform. The GUI is developed in GTK and uses the VLC engine to display the channels. FreetuxTV has been designed with simplicity in mind, and as such, it has a very user-friendly interface. With FreetuxTV, you can easily browse the available channels and add your favorite ones to your list. You can also record your favorite programs and watch them later at your convenience. Overall, FreetuxTV is an excellent tool for anyone who wants to watch TV on their Linux PC. The following tutorial will teach you how to install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal. Also, the tutorial will cover how to install the stable or, for users that prefer bleeding-edge software, the unstable PPA for alternative installations.

  • How to Install MariaDB in RHEL and Debian Systems

    MariaDB is a binary drop-in replacement for MySQL, developed by the original authors of MySQL Project and fully compatible with MySQL having more features and better performance enhancement.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6