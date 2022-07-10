x86 Raspberry Pi Desktop is a great way to revive an old PC
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has updated its lightweight Linux for 32-bit PCs.
When the first Raspberry Pi launched just over a decade ago, the Raspberry Pi Foundation offered an ARMv6 version of Debian 7. It worked, but it had a problem: while the Pi 1 had a hardware floating-point unit, the ARMv6 version of Debian couldn't use it. FPU support needed the ARMv7 edition.
Fortunately, Mike Thompson and Peter Green rose to the challenge and created Raspbian – later officially adopted by the manufacturer and renamed the Raspberry Pi OS. It started out as a seriously cut-down edition of Debian, recompiled for ARMv6 plus hardfp support – because the fairly feeble SoC in the early Pi needed all the help it could get.
Both the Raspberry Pi and its OS have been huge successes, and both the hardware and software are regularly upgraded. What gets less attention is that for five years, there's also been a PC OS version. It's called the Raspberry Pi Desktop. Barring a couple of Pi-native components, such as Mathematica, it's the same set of customizations applied to the x86-32 edition of Debian.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 302 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
yt-dlp - fork of youtube-dl
We’ve previously extolled the virtues of youtube-dl, a hugely popular free software tool for downloading videos from YouTube and other user-uploaded video platforms. The project has run into issues in the past, sailing close to copyright infringement claims. For example, in late 2020 the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a takedown notice to GitHub under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), requesting the removal of youtube-dl. GitHub initially complied with the takedown request, but reinstated the project’s repository after a few weeks. More recently, youtube-dl has been beset with other issues. Historically, the project saw very active development. Yet there hasn’t been a release since December 2021, with almost no code commits for many months. More importantly, download speeds from YouTube are tragically slow. Indeed, users complain frequently of terrible slow download rates. It’s claimed that YouTube is throttling downloads, and given the lack of maintenance of youtube-dl, the issue persists. Step forward yt-dlp. It’s a fork of youtube-dl that’s under active development. It focuses on adding new features and patches and maintaining compatibility.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 10th, 2022
This week was all about Linux notebooks as we saw new releases of the TUXEDO Pulse 15, KDE Slimbook, System76 Lemur Pro, and Slimbook Executive laptops. KDE fans got new releases of the KDE Gear and Frameworks software suites, Debian users got new installation/live mediums with the latest updates, and Calibre and Audacious apps received major updates that brought exciting new features. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 10th, 2022.
Calibre 6.0 Released with Full-Text Search, ARM64 Support on Linux, and Qt 6 Port
The Calibre 6.0 release is the first to be ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, offering users a more modern interface and most probably a smoother performance. This means that Calibre will no longer support 32-bit CPUs as Qt 6 doesn’t support them and that some third-party plugins may not work until they’re also ported to Qt 6.
today's howtos
Recent comments
9 min 49 sec ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago