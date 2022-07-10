Android Leftovers

x86 Raspberry Pi Desktop is a great way to revive an old PC

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has updated its lightweight Linux for 32-bit PCs. When the first Raspberry Pi launched just over a decade ago, the Raspberry Pi Foundation offered an ARMv6 version of Debian 7. It worked, but it had a problem: while the Pi 1 had a hardware floating-point unit, the ARMv6 version of Debian couldn't use it. FPU support needed the ARMv7 edition. Fortunately, Mike Thompson and Peter Green rose to the challenge and created Raspbian – later officially adopted by the manufacturer and renamed the Raspberry Pi OS. It started out as a seriously cut-down edition of Debian, recompiled for ARMv6 plus hardfp support – because the fairly feeble SoC in the early Pi needed all the help it could get. Both the Raspberry Pi and its OS have been huge successes, and both the hardware and software are regularly upgraded. What gets less attention is that for five years, there's also been a PC OS version. It's called the Raspberry Pi Desktop. Barring a couple of Pi-native components, such as Mathematica, it's the same set of customizations applied to the x86-32 edition of Debian.

DKIM signature types (algorithms) that we see (as of July 2022)

A lot of email these days is signed with DKIM, partly because signing email with DKIM is increasingly mandatory in practice. But 'signed with DKIM' is a broad category because DKIM has more than one signing algorithm and on top of that is used with (public) keys of different lengths. What signing algorithms DKIM supports in practice is a matter for some discussion. The initial DKIM RFCs, such as RFC 6376, support rsa-sha1 and rsa-sha256. RFC 8301 deprecates rsa-sha1 and says that it shouldn't be used (and that a message with only a rsa-sha1 DKIM signature should be considered to fail validation). RFC 8301 also says RSA keys must be at least 1024 bits long and should be at least 2048 bits; again, messages with too-small keys should be considered to fail validation. RFC 8463 defines Ed25519 based DKIM keys, but apparently very few big providers actually support them, which makes them relatively pointless and useless in practice. Probably the most broadly useful algorithm and key length is rsa-sha256 with 2048 bit keys.