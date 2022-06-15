Proprietary Failures and Microsoft
-
Cyber threat increasing faster than Dutch companies' resilience
Cyberattacks have reached an "industrial scale," and the cyber security threat against the Netherlands is increasing faster than Dutch companies' and organizations' resilience against them. The National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) and the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) said that in their annual Cyber Security Image for the Netherlands on Monday. "This skewed growth increases the risk of disruption of our society."
According to the NCTV and NCSC, the question is no longer if but when companies, the government, knowledge institutions, and other organizations will be attacked. "Having the basic measures in order helps, but they are far from being implemented properly everywhere. There is still too little multifactor identification and the creating and testing of backups."
-
Experian, You Have Some Explaining to Do
Twice in the past month KrebsOnSecurity has heard from readers who’ve had their accounts at big-three credit bureau Experian hacked and updated with a new email address that wasn’t theirs. In both cases the readers used password managers to select strong, unique passwords for their Experian accounts. Research suggests identity thieves were able to hijack the accounts simply by signing up for new accounts at Experian using the victim’s personal information and a different email address.
-
Microsoft Office Backtracks its Security Move to Block Macros! But Why | Tech Times
Microsoft Office backtracks its recent major security move that plans to block Visual Basic for Applications or VBA macros altogether.
-
Microsoft Outlook email searches are broken again in Windows 11
Microsoft is investigating an issue causing Outlook search not to display recent emails in desktop apps running on Windows 11 systems. The problem affects POP, IMAP, and offline Exchange accounts because Outlook’s search feature uses the local Windows Search service to index emails.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
today's howtos
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
Recent comments
2 min 59 sec ago
3 min 48 sec ago
50 min 26 sec ago
2 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago