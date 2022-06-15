Language Selection

Proprietary Failures and Microsoft

Microsoft

  • Cyber threat increasing faster than Dutch companies' resilience

    Cyberattacks have reached an "industrial scale," and the cyber security threat against the Netherlands is increasing faster than Dutch companies' and organizations' resilience against them. The National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) and the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) said that in their annual Cyber Security Image for the Netherlands on Monday. "This skewed growth increases the risk of disruption of our society."

    According to the NCTV and NCSC, the question is no longer if but when companies, the government, knowledge institutions, and other organizations will be attacked. "Having the basic measures in order helps, but they are far from being implemented properly everywhere. There is still too little multifactor identification and the creating and testing of backups."

  • Experian, You Have Some Explaining to Do

    Twice in the past month KrebsOnSecurity has heard from readers who’ve had their accounts at big-three credit bureau Experian hacked and updated with a new email address that wasn’t theirs. In both cases the readers used password managers to select strong, unique passwords for their Experian accounts. Research suggests identity thieves were able to hijack the accounts simply by signing up for new accounts at Experian using the victim’s personal information and a different email address.

  • Microsoft Office Backtracks its Security Move to Block Macros! But Why | Tech Times

    Microsoft Office backtracks its recent major security move that plans to block Visual Basic for Applications or VBA macros altogether.

  • Microsoft Outlook email searches are broken again in Windows 11

    Microsoft is investigating an issue causing Outlook search not to display recent emails in desktop apps running on Windows 11 systems. The problem affects POP, IMAP, and offline Exchange accounts because Outlook’s search feature uses the local Windows Search service to index emails.

today's howtos

  • How to Install LibreNMS with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04

    LibreNMS is a free, open-source, and powerful network monitoring tool for Linux-based operating systems. In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step instructions on how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Installing Foxglove Studio is now easier than ever | Ubuntu

    Today, Foxglove announced the release of the Foxglove Studio snap. Foxglove Studio helps you experience the world as a robot does, providing a rich set of features to visualise data. By diversifying its distribution with a snap, Foxglove Studio is now available to millions of Linux users that can install this open-source tool with a single terminal command.

  • What is an Input Device? - Definition and Example – TecAdmin

    An input device is any hardware component that allows a user to enter data and instructions into a computer. Examples of common input devices include keyboards, mice, touchpads, and trackballs. Selecting the right input device for your needs is important for getting the most out of your computer. Different devices offer different levels of convenience and flexibility, so be sure to choose one that will work best for your individual workflow.

  • How to Clone Your Linux Hard Drive: 4 Methods

    Just because you're running a Linux operating system doesn't mean that you won't run into problems from time to time. It's always good to have a backup plan, just in case a problem strikes. Perhaps a rare Linux virus will attack; perhaps you'll be targeted by ransomware scammers. Maybe the hard disk drive (HDD) will fail. By cloning your Linux hard disk drive, you create a disk image that can be restored later. But how do you clone your Linux hard drive?

Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons

More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi. Read more

Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change

An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state? Read more

