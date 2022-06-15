Programming Leftovers
Unsafe Syntax
We thought this looked alright. But something we realized is that if we allowed this for const, we'd likely want to allow this for all modifier keywords too, including unsafe. And that unfortunately causes some issues. So this post is a brief look at what those issues are, what plans exist to improve it, and how we might even be able to do things better?
Note: The purpose of this post is mostly to share thoughts. I don't speak for Oli here, and I definitely don't speak for any Rust team. Don't take think of this as a serious proposal, but instead think of it as notes which may come in useful at a later time
CIDER Turns 10
CIDER started its life as an effort to replace a hacked version of SLIME1 with a proper environment for Clojure development on Emacs. The work on it was fueled mostly by the advent of nREPL which was the first project that aimed to provide a common tool-agnostic foundation for Clojure development tools.
My favorite Erlang Container
If you want the TL:DR; I wrote the dandelion project, which shows how to go from an Erlang/OTP app, automate the generation of live code upgrade instructions with the help of pre-existing tools and CI/CD, generate a manifest file and store build artifacts, and write the necessary configuration to have Kubernetes run said containers and do automated live code upgrades despite its best attempts at providing immutable images. Then I pepper in some basic CI scaffolding to make live code upgrading a tiny bit less risky. This post describes how it all works.
Go generics are not bad
When programming, we often need to write ‘generic’ functions where the exact data type is not important. For example, you might want to write a simple function that sums up numbers.
Go lacked this notion until recently, but it was recently added (as of version 1.18). So I took it out for a spin.
Containerizing Interactive R Markdown Documents | R-bloggers
The rmarkdown package is behind the versatility of R Markdown with dozens of standard and community-provided output formats, ranging from HTML, Word, and PDF, to slides, books, and interactive documents. This abundance of awesomeness is a direct continuation of a long line of predecessors: Sweave/LaTeX, knitr, and pandoc. Its success is the foundation upon which Quarto is built on.
The htmlwidgets R package provides the basis for interactive JavaScript widgets that you can embed in HTML outputs. These are pre-rendered objects that respond to various gestures, like hover and click events. You just render the document once, and you are done until the next time when the document needs updating.
Why Agile coaches need internal cooperation
If you're an Agile coach, you probably seek to inspire and empower others as an external member of your team or department. However, many Agile coaches overlook the importance of internal cooperation. That's not necessarily a term you are familiar with, so allow me to explain.
The truth is a hard problem | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
In a recent article, stevied promised a detailed walk through of code. I asked him if he would be interested in a critique of his writings. He foolishly agreed.
Installing stable Perl with Perlbrew
Perl is still my favourite programming language, and Perlbrew is still my preferred method to install it (with pkgsrc coming a close second, depending on the environment). And not just because Perlbrew, like other Perl tools, uses the TLD for a country I wish to visit one day!
simple_listener.py
I use simple_listener now whenever I need a server that listens for incoming TCP and/or UDP connections. For example, I have a configuration that can accept connections from Cobalt Strike beacons using leaked private keys.
How can Tensorflow be used to standardize the data using Python?
In this article, we are going to see how to use standardize the data using Tensorflow in Python.
Multiple Linear Regression With scikit-learn
In this article, let’s learn about multiple linear regression using scikit-learn in the Python programming language.
Regression is a statistical method for determining the relationship between features and an outcome variable or result. Machine learning, it’s utilized as a method for predictive modeling, in which an algorithm is employed to forecast continuous outcomes. Multiple linear regression, often known as multiple regression, is a statistical method that predicts the result of a response variable by combining numerous explanatory variables. Multiple regression is a variant of linear regression (ordinary least squares) in which just one explanatory variable is used.
today's howtos
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
