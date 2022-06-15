Devices/Embedded: Banana Pi, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 integrates ESP32-S3 for wireless support
The Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 is a low power MCU built around the Espressif ESP32-S3 SoC from Espressif. As other ESP32 based devices, Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 supports Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0, a 3.7V external battery and several I/O peripherals.
Unlike the ESP32-C3 featured yesterday, the ESP32-S3 integrates a dual core Tensilica LX7 with a five-stage pipeline and a maximum frequency of 240MHz. The CPU also supports single-precision floating point unit (FPU), 32 interrupts at six priority levels and a 128-bit data bus to increase computing performance.
Arduino "launches" WisGate Edge LoRaWAN gateways in collaboration with RAKwireless - CNX Software
Arduino was already involved in LoRaWAN with its MKR WAN 1300 board, but now the company has started offering Arduino-branded Wisgate Edge Pro and Wisgate Edge Lite 2 LoRaWAN gateways for respectively outdoor and indoor environments as part of the Arduino Pro family.
If the names of the gateways seem familiar, it’s because Arduino collaborated with Rakwireless, and is simply using their existing LoRaWAN gateways. As I understand it RAKwireless will provide the hardware and technical support, while Arduino will sell the gateways and other LoRaWAN hardware through its existing customer base, more acting as a distributor.
What Is a Raspberry Pico W and What Can You Use It For?
When Raspberry Pi launched the original Pico in January 2021, it was well received as a powerful, low-cost ($4) microcontroller development board. Powered by Raspberry Pi's own RP2040 system-on-chip (SoC) based on two Arm Cortex-M0+ cores running at 133MHz, it features 2MB of onboard flash storage, 264kB of RAM, and 40 pins—including three analogue inputs and the unique Programmable I/O subsystem.
However, one glaring omission is the lack of onboard Wi-Fi. Launched at the end of June 2022, the $6 Pico W rectifies that with built-in wireless connectivity. Let’s take a closer look at the Pico W's capabilities and what you can use it for.
The Old Computer Challenge V2: day 1
Today is the beginning of the 2022 Old Computer Challenge, for a week I am not restricted to one hour of Internet access per day.
SolidRun’s 64-bit Renesas RZ/G2 based SOMs - Aerospace Manufacturing and Design
As the first product to emerge from this exciting partnership, these new system-on-module (SOMs) are uniquely engineered and positioned as an ideal foundation for artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced human-machine-interface (HMI) applications, industrial and building automation, video surveillance, IoT solutions, and more.
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
