Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
Deploy an Operator via GitOps using Advanced Cluster Management | Red Hat Developer
GitOps is a strict discipline: Everything you code or manage should be specified through configuration files in your Git repositories, and applied automatically through CI/CD pipelines. This article shows you how to integrate security policies into GitOps so that they are applied consistently throughout your clusters. Security policies are part of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, a platform that helps developers configure and deploy applications along with other useful services such as metrics. This article also uses Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes. For background on Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, read Understanding GitOps with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management on the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud blog.
4 examples of successful IT leadership
IT departments have critical responsibilities in organizations, but the full scope of their role is often misunderstood. As digital transformation continues to be a priority in nearly all organizations, IT leaders must reevaluate what success looks like and how it can be achieved.
The C-suite should empower IT leaders to implement essential technology throughout their organizations in a way that is strategic, cost-effective, and serves employees and customers. Understanding how IT teams can have an impact across an organization is a good first step to begin executing effective technology acquisition strategies.
Sustainable business: 5 tips to boost code efficiency
In recent years, adopting sustainable business practices has become an important aspect of corporate branding and an expected factor in doing business.
Customers, partners, and channels are now routinely inquiring about companies’ sustainability strategies. Employees are proud to contribute to ecologically sensitive companies that make responsible decisions regarding the environment.
How to install RHEL a new way with image builder | Enable Sysadmin
I am sure many sysadmins can relate to this scenario:
You get into work on Monday morning, attend your staff meeting, and log into your ticketing system, expecting a quiet week. NOPE! Right there in all caps (why do people use all caps in a ticket?) and marked Urgent is a request for a new application environment. Of course, the requester needs the new server up and running by the end of the week.
You are a savvy sysadmin. No problem, right? How hard could it be to deploy a new server with a database and web server? You thought ahead. You have templates for these things!
An open conversation about open societies
Throughout the course of human history, why have some societies endured and evolved while others have struggled and disappeared? According to author Johan Norberg, being "open" might have something to do with it.
Norberg is the author of Open: The Story of Human Progress, a book several members of the Open Organization community found so compelling that we decided to publish a four-part series of reviews on it.
Happily, we were recently able to sit down with the author and continue our discussion. We wondered exactly what "being open" is in the context of global governance and international relations today. And how might we locate guidelines and approaches that will move everyone toward a greater good for the entire global community?
today's howtos
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
