Limine Installer version 0.1.4
Here is a PET package. Version 0.1.4 does not yet do an actual install of Limine. It scans for installed OSs and generates menu entries for 'limine.cfg'.
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, June 2022: 802.11ac WiFi
al way of things, the monthly Activity Report is hereby combined with my Contract Report. Since there is just so much to report this month, instead of the usual chronological order by section, instead things will be loosely sorted by “size”.
This report covers hrev56148 to hrev56235.
SSH: Less Relevant In the Cloud
Secure Shell or SSH has been the de facto way to connect to a server remotely. It's been around since 1995. It's simple on the surface – it uses public-key cryptography (or a password) to authenticate on a remote server. The connection protocol can open up terminal shells (to execute commands or transfer files), or do bidirectional forwarding (client-to-server/server-to-client).
But SSH is slowly fading into the background for two reasons. First, the client/server architecture makes it difficult to deploy inside a container or other ephemeral infrastructure (not to mention added attack surface area for security). Second, managing public-key infrastructure for potentially large amounts of servers without a granular authorization framework (you can only SSH as different UNIX users) makes it difficult to manage in cloud environments.
The Linux load average does mean something (although maybe not much)
The second thing the Linux load average may give you is some indication that you had a burst of transient tasks (or transiently active tasks). If you see a spike in the load average but no sign of it in other indicators, then you know that something happened and it can't have lasted very long; for a brief period, you had a lot of tasks that were either runnable or in IO wait. You're probably more likely to see something like this on a big machine with a lot of CPUs, for the simple reason that if you had fewer CPUs, tasks would have started having to wait and you'd see signs of this in other indicators (CPU utilization, CPU and IO pressure, and so on).
How to install GNU R and RStudio (an SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu
This tutorial explains how you can install GNU R and RStudio (libre version) on Ubuntu. This applies to the OS version 22.04 and later as well as the older ones. R is the software environment for statistical computing & graphics from The GNU Project, an alternative to the proprietary S language. On the other hand, RStudio is a graphical program that allows users to use R in convenience and more. A combination of both is a strong free/libre open source replacement to SPSS. Finally, this article is a companion to our Libre SPSS Alternatives. Now let's install them.
How to Get Line Number in Grep Output - buildVirtual
This short tutoral shows how to show line numbers in your grep output. If you’re here you will already know grep is a command-line utility for searching plain-text data sets for lines that match a regular expression. Grep stands for Global regular expression print.
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
Limine 3.11 compiled in OE
