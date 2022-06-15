Language Selection

KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS Brings Many Fixes to Plasma Wayland, System Settings, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 11th of July 2022 12:25:04 PM
KDE
Linux
News

KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS is here two months after the KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS update to bring those sticking with the long-term supported (LTS) Plasma desktop more bug fixes and improvements for a more reliable and stable Plasma desktop experience.

Improved in KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS is the Plasma Wayland session to make the screen recording system tray icon appear in a visible area, as well as to address a crash in the KWin window and composite manager when hitting Alt+Tan while the context menu for a window titlebar is visible.

  • How to Install LibreNMS with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04

    LibreNMS is a free, open-source, and powerful network monitoring tool for Linux-based operating systems. In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step instructions on how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Installing Foxglove Studio is now easier than ever | Ubuntu

    Today, Foxglove announced the release of the Foxglove Studio snap. Foxglove Studio helps you experience the world as a robot does, providing a rich set of features to visualise data. By diversifying its distribution with a snap, Foxglove Studio is now available to millions of Linux users that can install this open-source tool with a single terminal command.

  • What is an Input Device? - Definition and Example – TecAdmin

    An input device is any hardware component that allows a user to enter data and instructions into a computer. Examples of common input devices include keyboards, mice, touchpads, and trackballs. Selecting the right input device for your needs is important for getting the most out of your computer. Different devices offer different levels of convenience and flexibility, so be sure to choose one that will work best for your individual workflow.

  • How to Clone Your Linux Hard Drive: 4 Methods

    Just because you're running a Linux operating system doesn't mean that you won't run into problems from time to time. It's always good to have a backup plan, just in case a problem strikes. Perhaps a rare Linux virus will attack; perhaps you'll be targeted by ransomware scammers. Maybe the hard disk drive (HDD) will fail. By cloning your Linux hard disk drive, you create a disk image that can be restored later. But how do you clone your Linux hard drive?

Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons

More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi. Read more

Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change

An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state? Read more

