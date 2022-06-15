Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops.
A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE.
Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls.
Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
