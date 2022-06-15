today's howtos How to Install LibreNMS with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 LibreNMS is a free, open-source, and powerful network monitoring tool for Linux-based operating systems. In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step instructions on how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04.

Installing Foxglove Studio is now easier than ever | Ubuntu Today, Foxglove announced the release of the Foxglove Studio snap. Foxglove Studio helps you experience the world as a robot does, providing a rich set of features to visualise data. By diversifying its distribution with a snap, Foxglove Studio is now available to millions of Linux users that can install this open-source tool with a single terminal command.

What is an Input Device? - Definition and Example – TecAdmin An input device is any hardware component that allows a user to enter data and instructions into a computer. Examples of common input devices include keyboards, mice, touchpads, and trackballs. Selecting the right input device for your needs is important for getting the most out of your computer. Different devices offer different levels of convenience and flexibility, so be sure to choose one that will work best for your individual workflow.

How to Clone Your Linux Hard Drive: 4 Methods Just because you're running a Linux operating system doesn't mean that you won't run into problems from time to time. It's always good to have a backup plan, just in case a problem strikes. Perhaps a rare Linux virus will attack; perhaps you'll be targeted by ransomware scammers. Maybe the hard disk drive (HDD) will fail. By cloning your Linux hard disk drive, you create a disk image that can be restored later. But how do you clone your Linux hard drive?

