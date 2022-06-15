today's leftovers
Linode + Kali Linux: Added security for cloud instances - Help Net Security
Kali Linux, the popular open source Linux distribution specialized for penetration testing, ethical hacking and security auditing, can now be used by Linode customers.
Grok Rust In A Flash
Here at Hackaday, we are big proponents of using the best tool for the job (or making your own tool if required). But when all you know how to use is Java, everything looks object-oriented. Bad jokes aside, it is important to have many tools at your disposal to allow you to choose wisely. Why not spend a few minutes with [No Boilerplate] and understand the basics of Rust?
Why choose and Enterprise Grade OSS?
In today’s fast paced world IT departments are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible outcomes for the business. To achieve the agility and innovation they need, more and more companies are turning to an open-source software (OSS) in a bid to achieve their goals. OSS has seen explosive growth in deployment, with Linux distributions and Kubernetes, being amongst some of the most popular.
In the race to get ahead or at least keep pace with the competition, finding skilled staff can prove difficult. To bridge this skills gap, many enterprises are turning to Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to deliver solutions using OSS, to help fast track them to deployment.
Episode 35: Five for the Future’s True Intentions – WordPress News
In the thirty-fifth episode of the WordPress Briefing, Josepha Haden Chomphosy tackles questions about the true intentions of the Five for the Future initiative.
LinusTechTips just put Nintendo in their place. - Invidious
LTT did it: they made a guide on how to play your Switch games on your Steam Deck. And I'm LIVING for it. Nintendo doesn't have a leg to stand on if they try to take their video down.
today's howtos
today's howtos
Papirus Icon Set Updated with 60+ New Icons
More than 60 new app icons have been added to the Papirus icon theme for Linux desktops. A flood of new glyphs help boost Papirus’ phenomenally broad coverage further. There are new icons for the no-frills, focused audio player Amberol; Linux Mint’s document tool Thingy; and advanced webcam utility Webcamoid which is included in the latest versions of Ubuntu MATE. Budgie desktop users will benefit from icons for the new Budgie Control Center, and users of Ubuntu Budgie get icons for the QuickChar, Window Shuffler, WallStreet, and Previews controls. Some tray-based tools get some attention too, including Thunderbird companion Bird Tray, and the decentralised messaging client Gajim, and Franz fork Ferdi.
Nokia Targets An Amateur Linux Phone Project 'NOTKIA' for a Name Change
An open-source project that aims to make a classic Nokia like (small form factor) Linux phone has come under fire, by Nokia. The project’s name was originally “Notkia“, which Nokia finds similar while potentially affecting its brand reputation, and infringement of Nokia’s rights. While it is okay to protect your business, what is it with these companies sending infringement notices to projects that aren’t even a threat to them at its current state?
