Community Member Monday: Peter Schofield I am Yorkshire bred and born, which was a very long time ago. Left home at 16 to join the Royal Air Force. Served for almost 19 years as an Aircraft Technician, which is where my engineering knowledge started. Became interested in Technical Writing in the early 80s and became qualified as a Technical Writer in 1985. This has enabled me to work in aviation, defence, mining, plant machinery, construction, electronics, telecommunications, computer peripherals and software. This did involve working in several countries, which has given me a very broad outlook on life. Now official retired from paid work and have settled down in Poland with my lovely Polish wife.

today's leftovers Linode + Kali Linux: Added security for cloud instances - Help Net Security Kali Linux, the popular open source Linux distribution specialized for penetration testing, ethical hacking and security auditing, can now be used by Linode customers.

Grok Rust In A Flash Here at Hackaday, we are big proponents of using the best tool for the job (or making your own tool if required). But when all you know how to use is Java, everything looks object-oriented. Bad jokes aside, it is important to have many tools at your disposal to allow you to choose wisely. Why not spend a few minutes with [No Boilerplate] and understand the basics of Rust?

Why choose and Enterprise Grade OSS? In today’s fast paced world IT departments are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible outcomes for the business. To achieve the agility and innovation they need, more and more companies are turning to an open-source software (OSS) in a bid to achieve their goals. OSS has seen explosive growth in deployment, with Linux distributions and Kubernetes, being amongst some of the most popular. In the race to get ahead or at least keep pace with the competition, finding skilled staff can prove difficult. To bridge this skills gap, many enterprises are turning to Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to deliver solutions using OSS, to help fast track them to deployment.

Episode 35: Five for the Future’s True Intentions – WordPress News In the thirty-fifth episode of the WordPress Briefing, Josepha Haden Chomphosy tackles questions about the true intentions of the Five for the Future initiative.

LinusTechTips just put Nintendo in their place. - Invidious LTT did it: they made a guide on how to play your Switch games on your Steam Deck. And I'm LIVING for it. Nintendo doesn't have a leg to stand on if they try to take their video down.