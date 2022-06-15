What Happens to Cutefish OS? Users Are Concerned Whether the Project Is Still Alive
The suspension of active development on the Cutefish OS has led to concerns among Linux users that the project no longer exists.
Cutefish OS, a new Linux distro, broke onto the scene in September 2021, seeking its place among the Linux distributions with the best user-friendly desktop experience. There are already proven names like elementary OS, Zorin OS, Deepin, etc.
However, the distribution found a way to stand out from the rest by providing its developed desktop environment, CutefishDE, based on the QT framework.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Community Member Monday: Peter Schofield
I am Yorkshire bred and born, which was a very long time ago. Left home at 16 to join the Royal Air Force. Served for almost 19 years as an Aircraft Technician, which is where my engineering knowledge started. Became interested in Technical Writing in the early 80s and became qualified as a Technical Writer in 1985. This has enabled me to work in aviation, defence, mining, plant machinery, construction, electronics, telecommunications, computer peripherals and software. This did involve working in several countries, which has given me a very broad outlook on life. Now official retired from paid work and have settled down in Poland with my lovely Polish wife.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago