Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work.
What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive?
Tropy can help you out with that.
Tropy is an impressive open-source software that lets you organize all your research photos, add essential details to them, and have them ready for research purposes as well.
Primarily, it is built for researchers, where you get the superpower to add several properties of metadata to describe the content of your photo.
