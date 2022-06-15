today's howtos
How to Get the Current Working Directory in Python - buildVirtual
This short tutorial shows how to list and change the current working directory using Python. Python can be used to perform many actions on a file system, for example you can rename a file in Python, copy a file or delete a file and more. To do so, it’s first useful to understand how to get the current working directory and change to a different directory – essentially the Python equivalent of using the pwd command and the cd command.
How to Use IRC in Emacs with ERC - Make Tech Easier
Emacs is a wonderful tool that can do just about anything. While it is a text editor, It can function as an email client, RSS reader and even music player too. If you are an Internet Relay Chat (IRC) user, it is also possible to use IRC from inside Emacs. This can be useful if you want to chat with others through IRC but do not want to leave your Emacs buffer.
Run Linux, macOS, Windows Virtual Machines With Quickemu - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is Quickemu and how to create and run Linux, macOS and Windows desktop virtual machines with Quickemu in Linux.
How to Install OpenCart on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto
OpenCart is a popular open-source and free to use content management system (CMS) designed for building online stores.
It offers a lot of plugins that help you to extend the platform’s functionality and includes features like user management, multi-store functionality, affiliates, discounts, multiple payment gateways, product reviews, and more.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install and configure the OpenCart e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04.
Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch
It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader.
Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that.
Chattr Command in Linux with 5 Examples
When many users access and use the Linux system there is a chance for accidental deletion of files or directories. So it's important for administrators to keep the required files in an undeletable state. There comes chattr command to help in this situation. In this guide, we learn about chattr command with some practical examples.
Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC Meeting and Rust/GCC
