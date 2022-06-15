Android security has come a long way in recent years. The fostering of monthly security patches has kept hundreds of threats at bay, while Google Play Protect is there to bar malware from the Play Store. However, there are still instances where rogue actors can exploit vulnerabilities hidden within in Android’s code for nefarious purposes. Zhenpeng Lin, a security researcher and Northwestern University PhD student, recently discovered such a vulnerability on the Google Pixel 6, and you may be at risk even after installing the latest July 2022 security update.

The vulnerability in question affects the kernel portion of Android, allowing the attacker to gain arbitrary read and write access, root privilege, and the authority to disable SELinux. With this kind of privilege escalation, a malicious actor could tamper with the operating system, manipulate built-in security routines, and do a lot more harm.