FSD meeting recap 2022-07-01
Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, July 1st, 2022 meeting, where we didn't see any new programs added, but we had a few great conversations and several entries updated.
Rust front-end
Re: Rust front-end
Congratulations! The GCC Steering Committee has voted to accept the contribution of the Rust Frontend (aka GCC Rust) to GCC. Please work with the GCC Global Reviewers and GCC Release Managers for technical review and technical approval of the patches. We look forward to including a preliminary, beta version of GCC Rust in GCC 13 as a non-default language. Thanks, David
Rust frontend approved for GCC
The GCC steering committee has approved the contribution of the Rust frontend to the compiler suite. "We look forward to including a preliminary, beta version of GCC Rust in GCC 13 as a non-default language".
Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch
It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader.
Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that.
Chattr Command in Linux with 5 Examples
When many users access and use the Linux system there is a chance for accidental deletion of files or directories. So it's important for administrators to keep the required files in an undeletable state. There comes chattr command to help in this situation. In this guide, we learn about chattr command with some practical examples.
