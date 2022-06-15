Videos: Nitrux 2.2.1 Overview and Enterprise Linux Security

Nitrux 2.2.1 overview | Powered by Debian, KDE Plasma and Frameworks, and AppImages. - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Nitrux 2.2.1 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Enterprise Linux Security Episode 35 - Top 25 Dangerous Software Weaknesses - Invidious In this episode, Jay and Joao discuss a recent report that identifies the "Top 25 most dangerous software weaknesses." This list includes the usual suspects, as well as some very interesting findings as well. In addition, the descriptions of the common weaknesses serves as a good jumping in point if you're new to this podcast.

Programming Leftovers

Perl Weekly Challenge 173: Esthetic Number and Sylvester's Sequence

2022.28 Announciations – Rakudo Weekly News The announcements of presentations of the second Raku Conference on 13-14 August 2022, keep coming in.

Detecting harmful gases with a single sensor and tinyML | Arduino Blog Experiencing a chemical and/or gas leak can be potentially life-threatening to both people and the surrounding environment, which is why detecting them as quickly as possible is vital. But instead of relying on simple thresholds, Roni Bandini was able to come up with a system that can spot custom leaks by recognizing subtle changes in gas level values through machine learning. To accomplish this, Bandini took a single MiCS-4514 and connected it to an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense, along with an OLED screen, fan, and buzzer for sending out alerts. The MiCS-4514 is a multi-gas sensor that is able to detect methane, ethanol, hydrogen, ammonia, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide. This capability means that explosive and/or poisonous gas can be identified well before it builds up to a critical level indoors.

Statamic is a Free Laravel-based Flat-file CMS Statamic is the flat-first, Laravel + Git powered CMS designed for building beautiful, easy to manage websites. It may look like WordPress in away, but it comes with dozens of unique custom features that allow developers to build large scale websites.

Don’t like Windows 11? Four Linux alternatives based on Ubuntu

Find a few good Ubuntu-based Linux distros as alternatives to Windows 11, so that you can still use your old hardware without loosing security updates… With Windows 11 Microsoft has put some restrictions that make old hardware configuration system users unable to use it. Trust Platform Module 2 and Secure boot are some of the core requirements our system needs to full fill to install Win 11. Apart from that with Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is also putting Pro editions users mandatory to use a Microsoft account to log in. Taking all these things into consideration, users who are worried about their privacy and at the same time want their old system to have a new life can go for Linux. In the world of Linux – Ubuntu is a name that is quite popular among Desktop users because of software availability and ease of usage. Although the users can customize the Ubuntu Desktop to give it a familiar look, however, there are many Linux distros out of the box that mimics the Windows look. Here we discuss what are those…