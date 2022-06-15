Language Selection

Don’t like Windows 11? Four Linux alternatives based on Ubuntu

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of July 2022 05:10:16 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Find a few good Ubuntu-based Linux distros as alternatives to Windows 11, so that you can still use your old hardware without loosing security updates…

With Windows 11 Microsoft has put some restrictions that make old hardware configuration system users unable to use it. Trust Platform Module 2 and Secure boot are some of the core requirements our system needs to full fill to install Win 11. Apart from that with Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is also putting Pro editions users mandatory to use a Microsoft account to log in. Taking all these things into consideration, users who are worried about their privacy and at the same time want their old system to have a new life can go for Linux.

In the world of Linux – Ubuntu is a name that is quite popular among Desktop users because of software availability and ease of usage. Although the users can customize the Ubuntu Desktop to give it a familiar look, however, there are many Linux distros out of the box that mimics the Windows look. Here we discuss what are those…

More in Tux Machines

Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch

It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader. Read more

Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos

Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that. Read more

Chattr Command in Linux with 5 Examples

When many users access and use the Linux system there is a chance for accidental deletion of files or directories. So it's important for administrators to keep the required files in an undeletable state. There comes chattr command to help in this situation. In this guide, we learn about chattr command with some practical examples. Read more

Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC Meeting and Rust/GCC

  • FSD meeting recap 2022-07-01

    Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting. Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, July 1st, 2022 meeting, where we didn't see any new programs added, but we had a few great conversations and several entries updated.

  • Rust front-end
  • Re: Rust front-end
    Congratulations! The GCC Steering Committee has voted to accept the
contribution of the Rust Frontend (aka GCC Rust) to GCC.  Please work
with the GCC Global Reviewers and GCC Release Managers for technical
review and technical approval of the patches.  We look forward to
including a preliminary, beta version of GCC Rust in GCC 13 as a
non-default language.

Thanks, David
  • Rust frontend approved for GCC

    The GCC steering committee has approved the contribution of the Rust frontend to the compiler suite. "We look forward to including a preliminary, beta version of GCC Rust in GCC 13 as a non-default language".

