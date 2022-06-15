Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of July 2022 05:10:16 PM

Find a few good Ubuntu-based Linux distros as alternatives to Windows 11, so that you can still use your old hardware without loosing security updates…

With Windows 11 Microsoft has put some restrictions that make old hardware configuration system users unable to use it. Trust Platform Module 2 and Secure boot are some of the core requirements our system needs to full fill to install Win 11. Apart from that with Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is also putting Pro editions users mandatory to use a Microsoft account to log in. Taking all these things into consideration, users who are worried about their privacy and at the same time want their old system to have a new life can go for Linux.

In the world of Linux – Ubuntu is a name that is quite popular among Desktop users because of software availability and ease of usage. Although the users can customize the Ubuntu Desktop to give it a familiar look, however, there are many Linux distros out of the box that mimics the Windows look. Here we discuss what are those…