Programming Leftovers
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 173: Esthetic Number and Sylvester's Sequence
-
2022.28 Announciations – Rakudo Weekly News
The announcements of presentations of the second Raku Conference on 13-14 August 2022, keep coming in.
-
Detecting harmful gases with a single sensor and tinyML | Arduino Blog
Experiencing a chemical and/or gas leak can be potentially life-threatening to both people and the surrounding environment, which is why detecting them as quickly as possible is vital. But instead of relying on simple thresholds, Roni Bandini was able to come up with a system that can spot custom leaks by recognizing subtle changes in gas level values through machine learning.
To accomplish this, Bandini took a single MiCS-4514 and connected it to an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense, along with an OLED screen, fan, and buzzer for sending out alerts. The MiCS-4514 is a multi-gas sensor that is able to detect methane, ethanol, hydrogen, ammonia, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide. This capability means that explosive and/or poisonous gas can be identified well before it builds up to a critical level indoors.
-
Statamic is a Free Laravel-based Flat-file CMS
Statamic is the flat-first, Laravel + Git powered CMS designed for building beautiful, easy to manage websites.
It may look like WordPress in away, but it comes with dozens of unique custom features that allow developers to build large scale websites.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 207 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch
It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader.
Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that.
Chattr Command in Linux with 5 Examples
When many users access and use the Linux system there is a chance for accidental deletion of files or directories. So it's important for administrators to keep the required files in an undeletable state. There comes chattr command to help in this situation. In this guide, we learn about chattr command with some practical examples.
Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC Meeting and Rust/GCC
Recent comments
41 min 42 sec ago
55 min 59 sec ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago