How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 22.04
Oracle VirtualBox is a virtual machine software application designed to run a complete x86_64 compatible operating system within a hosting application running on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Solaris operating systems.
It’s the most common virtualization application after VMware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 332 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Don’t like Windows 11? Four Linux alternatives based on Ubuntu
Find a few good Ubuntu-based Linux distros as alternatives to Windows 11, so that you can still use your old hardware without loosing security updates… With Windows 11 Microsoft has put some restrictions that make old hardware configuration system users unable to use it. Trust Platform Module 2 and Secure boot are some of the core requirements our system needs to full fill to install Win 11. Apart from that with Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is also putting Pro editions users mandatory to use a Microsoft account to log in. Taking all these things into consideration, users who are worried about their privacy and at the same time want their old system to have a new life can go for Linux. In the world of Linux – Ubuntu is a name that is quite popular among Desktop users because of software availability and ease of usage. Although the users can customize the Ubuntu Desktop to give it a familiar look, however, there are many Linux distros out of the box that mimics the Windows look. Here we discuss what are those…
Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch
It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader.
Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that.
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 10 sec ago
7 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago