How To Install DokuWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DokuWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DokuWiki is a free and open-source wiki software written in PHP. It is simple and lightweight that uses a simple file format to store its data, so it does not require any database.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DokuWiki on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Install Papirus Icon Theme On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
Install Papirus Icon Theme On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The Papirus Icon theme is one of the most popular icon themes available right now for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Recently, the Papirus Icon theme has been updated with more than 60 new app icons.
Papirus is a free and open-source SVG icon theme for Linux.
Connect to Remote Servers Using SSH on Your Chromebook
If you need to connect to a remote server, SSH is the best way to do it. Users who have a Chromebook can use SSH as well. Setting it up is easy and only takes a few clicks.
How to configure Apache virtual hosts on Ubuntu 22.04
The virtual hosting concept is used by companies to host multiple websites using a single machine. In this tutorial, we will see how we can host two virtual hosts on an Ubuntu 22.04 system using name-based virtual hosting. We will use the Apache web server.
Programming Leftovers
Don’t like Windows 11? Four Linux alternatives based on Ubuntu
Find a few good Ubuntu-based Linux distros as alternatives to Windows 11, so that you can still use your old hardware without loosing security updates… With Windows 11 Microsoft has put some restrictions that make old hardware configuration system users unable to use it. Trust Platform Module 2 and Secure boot are some of the core requirements our system needs to full fill to install Win 11. Apart from that with Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is also putting Pro editions users mandatory to use a Microsoft account to log in. Taking all these things into consideration, users who are worried about their privacy and at the same time want their old system to have a new life can go for Linux. In the world of Linux – Ubuntu is a name that is quite popular among Desktop users because of software availability and ease of usage. Although the users can customize the Ubuntu Desktop to give it a familiar look, however, there are many Linux distros out of the box that mimics the Windows look. Here we discuss what are those…
Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.3: Double Dutch
It’s time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This time we had a focus on I18N support. I also got patches from another new contributor – Philip – who added some nice improvements, dutch-language support, and a downloader.
Tropy: An Open-Source App to Organize Your Research Photos
Organizing photos is a big deal for individuals and researchers. Managing a large photo collection is not easy, whether it is just for a passion project or professional work. What if you want photos for research or a detailed archive? Tropy can help you out with that.
