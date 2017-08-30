today's leftovers
Tidal-hifi is the Best App for Streaming Tidal Music on Linux
Let me preface this post by stating, somewhat cheekily, that I would rather not use Electron apps where possible.
[...]
And so it is with Tidal-hifi, an Electron-based (I know, I know) app that is, to my knowledge, the easiest way to stream music from TIDAL on Linux in the service’s Hi-Fi quality (hence the hi-fi name – and TIDAL? That’s the last time I’m capitalising you).
Now, ‘easiest’ is an important qualifier in the sentence you just read as there are other Tidal-supporting apps for Linux.
What’s up with SUMO – July – The Mozilla Support Blog
There is a lot going on in Q2 but we also accomplished many things too! I hope you’re able to celebrate what you’ve contributed and let’s move forward to Q3 with renewed energy and excitement!
UX Deep Dive: Classify interactions for a more intuitive user interface | Ubuntu
We try hard to make our products as intuitive and familiar as possible, but there will always be “advanced” options and rarely-used features. Giving users choice and control over their experience will naturally lead to features that are used less frequently or settings that only a small percentage of users will change.
So how do we decide what order and prominence to give to these lesser-used features?
One method to help decide where (and how prominently) a control or interaction should be placed, is to classify interactions into one of three types:
Fedora Linux is Coming to the Raspberry Pi 4 » Linux Magazine
Thanks to significant work in the upstream, the upcoming release of Fedora 37 will introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 4.
Fedora Linux has been available for desktops, servers, and even IoT devices. However, if you wanted to install the OS on the Raspberry Pi 4 device, you were out of luck. Until now. With the upcoming release of Fedora 37, support for the devices will might well finally become a reality. Although not official, it has become a proposed change and will be implemented if it receives approval from the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee.
The reason the Raspberry Pi 4 has yet to be supported by Fedora Linux, has been the lack of accelerated graphics. However, with upstream work on the kernel and Mesa (specifically the V3D GPU for both OpenGL-ES and Vulkan), it’s now just a matter of enabling support. The one caveat is that support for Wi-Fi on the Raspberry Pi 400 is not a part of this (although testing for audio support is).
Limited Time: Platinum Sponsor IBM Sessions Available
How to install VeadoTube Mini 1.4 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install VeadoTube Mini 1.4 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install and Use GNOME Tweaks Tool in Ubuntu 22.04
The GNOME tweaks tool enables you to change themes. However, the challenging part could be installing and using the tool effectively.
This article guides through installing the GNOME tweaks tool in Ubuntu 22.04. It then walks you through downloading and changing themes.
Show your support for free software by July 18
Over the last few weeks, we challenged you to help us reach our goal of $67,000. It was an ambitious number, more ambitious than we have had before, but we know we can make it. In fact, we know we can stretch it. As of today, we have raised just over $64,000 ($64,065 to be precise) since the beginning of this spring's appeal, which began just three weeks ago. That's just $3,000 below our goal! So we ask your attention and help for just a few more days to reach our new spring goal of $70,000 by July 18.
New Highly-Evasive Linux Malware Infects All Running Processes
Intezer Labs security researchers have identified a sophisticated new malware that targets Linux devices. Dubbed OrBit, the malware can gain persistence quickly, evade detection and hide its presence in network activity by manipulating logs.
LEGO and Angel Island - Linux Foundation
Like many of the folks in open source, the LF’s Kenny Paul is a huge fan of building things out of LEGO. For Kenny however, it goes a bit beyond just opening a box and following the instruction book. In fact, he rarely ever builds anything from a kit, instead building highly complex and detailed models entirely from his imagination. Yes, for you LEGO Movie fans, Kenny is a Master Builder.
Programming Leftovers
LINMOB.net - Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (27/2022): Summertime or postmarketOS on Pixel 3
Not too much to highlight this week, but there are some nice podcasts to listen too and some videos to watch!
Trademark Was Made to Prevent Attack of the “Clones” Problem in App Stores
Suppose you go to your weekly MyTown market. The market runs Saturday and Sunday, and vendors set up booths to sell locally made products and locally grown and produced food. On Saturday, you buy some delicious almond milk from a local vendor — called Al's Awesome Almond Milk. You realize that Al's Awesome would make an excellent frozen dessert, so you make your new frozen dessert, which you name Betty's Best Almond Frozen Dessert. You get a booth for Sunday for yourself, and you sell some, but not as much as you'd like. The next week, you realize you might sell more if you call it Al's Awesome Almond Frozen Dessert instead of your own name. Folks at the market know Al, but not you. So you change the name. Is this a morally and legally acceptable thing to do? This is a question primarily regarding trademarks. We spend a lot of time in the Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) community talking about copyrights and patents, but another common area of legal issues that face FOSS projects (in addition to copyright and patent) is trademark. In fact, FOSS projects probably don't spend enough time thinking about their trademark. Nearly ten years ago, Pam Chestek — a lawyer and expert in trademark law as it relates to FOSS and board member of OSI — gave an excellent talk at FOSDEM (2013), wherein she explored how FOSS projects can use trademarks better and to ensure rights of consumers — particularly when dealing with bad actors. Our own Executive Director, Karen Sandler, had also spoken about this issue as well. These older talks, in turn, spawned an ongoing conversation that continues to this day in FOSS policy circles. Specifically, last week, we learned that the Microsoft Store was changing their policies, ostensibly to deal with folks (probably some of whom are unscrupulous) rebuilding binaries for well-known FOSS projects and uploading them to the Microsoft Store. Yet, this is a longstanding issue in FOSS policy. FOSS experts in this area would have been happy to share what's been learned over the last ten years of studying this issue. The problem Microsoft faces here is the same problem that the MyTown market folks face if you show up trying to sell Al's Awesome Almond Frozen Dessert. The store/market can set rules that you will no longer be able to sell if you are found to infringe the trademark of another seller.
Today in Techrights
