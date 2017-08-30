today's howtos
SELinux on Ubuntu Tutorial
One way to enhance your Linux system’s security is by adding an extra security layer using SELinux. With Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux), the applications on your Linux systems get isolated from each other, protecting your host system. By default, Ubuntu uses the AppArmor, a Mandatory Access Control system which enhances the security, but you can use the SELinux to achieve the same.
SELinux is beneficial, and in case of a security breach on your system, it prevents the spread of the breach to protect your system. Moreover, the tool protects the web servers depending on the mode you set for the SELinux. This guide offers a hands-on tutorial on how to disable the AppArmor, install the SELinux, enable the different modes, and disable SELinux.
How to Convert Image to PDF on Linux Command Line
Often, you may need to convert or add the images to the PDF files, especially if you have an application and you want the users to download the images as PDF files.
There are different online tools that convert the images to PDF. But security is always a concern, and you can’t trust these online sites with your data. The best method is to convert the images on your machine. Linux offers various command-line utilities to aid you with that. The two common tools are Img2PDF and ImageMagick.
How to Install and Configure HAProxy on RHEL 9
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure HAProxy on RHEL 9 with Apache HTTP Server step by step.
HAProxy stands for High Availability Proxy. It is an opensource and high-performance TCP/HTTP load balancer and reverse proxy for web applications. It works by distributing traffic across multiple backend web servers using a specified algorithm to prevent an application from being flooded by requests.
Top websites that use HAProxy in their software stacks include Twitter, Reddit, Tumblr and Stack Overflow.
How to Install PHP 7.X in CentOS 9 Stream
CentOS 9 Stream incorporates many applications and packages with recent versions. This is generally good because it allows us to take advantage of the new features they incorporate. However, there are times when we have to install previous versions of components such as PHP. So, in this post, you will learn how to install PHP 7.x on CentOS 9 Stream.
PHP is a web-oriented programming language. On CentOS 9 Stream version 8.1 is available, but there are times when we need an earlier version. In this sense, PHP 7.x still has some way to go, and many web applications require it.
How to Add a User to Multiple Linux Groups
As a Linux administrator or growing Linux user, you will come across plenty of sysadmin routines that seem general yet are a must-have skill. Once such routine/skill relates to user and group administration. Such skill is important in Linux user account management where permissions (access controls) and audits are enforced by a privileged system user.
This article will help us understand the implementation of the Linux sysadmin role related to adding a Linux user to multiple Linux groups. Therefore, to be fluent in this article guide’s walk-through, we will also need to briefly touch on user management and group management as separate modules in Linux user and group administration.
Restore traditional direct writes to drive
EasyOS 4.0 introduced running the session in RAM, specifically ZRAM, which is compressed RAM. This meant that the top read-write layer of the aufs layered filesystem is in RAM, which eliminates writes to the physical drive until specifically perform a session-save. It also has a speed advantage. And a security advantage.
However, the traditional pre-4.0 behaviour, direct writing to the working-partition, can be reverted to. If you have a good quality SSD, you will probably find it will last "forever" anyway. I have been using "reasonable quality" flash sticks for years, without failure. But then, not on a continuous basis, as I my regular daily startup is a frugal install in a HDD.
Network Security Toolkit (NST) / News: NST Version 36-13232 Released
We are pleased to announce the latest NST release: "NST 36 SVN:13232". This release is based on Fedora 36 using Linux Kernel: "kernel-5.18.10-200.fc36.x86_64". This release brings the NST distribution on par with Fedora 36.
NewsWaffle on Gemini: A better way to read the news.
NewsWaffle is a site in Geminispace that relays major news Web sites into a Gemini browser, such as my favorite, Lagrange. (Which I have installed on Fedora GNU/Linux from Flatpak.) The Gemini protocol doesn’t do much of anything that you can’t do already on the Web, if you want to use a subset of Web functionality. However, the point of constraining Gemini is to prevent people from being tempted to abuse sites in the direction in which the Web started to go in the mid to late 90s when browser vendor wars erupted, and ridiculous Web technologies and “incompatibility as a feature” arose, and companies started to find fundamentally inefficient and insecure technologies such as JavaScript easy to use in order to spy on the users and make their computer spend time doing things that they did not want it to do. Modern Web sites have gotten so grotesque that when you load their articles through Gemini using NewsWaffle, you can see the comparison between the HTML junk that it parsed, and the text that it cached and sent along to you. Oftentimes, just the HTML, not the style sheets, videos, JavaScript, or images, is 100 times larger than the Gemtext.
