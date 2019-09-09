Network Security Toolkit (NST) / News: NST Version 36-13232 Released
We are pleased to announce the latest NST release: "NST 36 SVN:13232". This release is based on Fedora 36 using Linux Kernel: "kernel-5.18.10-200.fc36.x86_64". This release brings the NST distribution on par with Fedora 36.
NewsWaffle on Gemini: A better way to read the news.
NewsWaffle is a site in Geminispace that relays major news Web sites into a Gemini browser, such as my favorite, Lagrange. (Which I have installed on Fedora GNU/Linux from Flatpak.)
The Gemini protocol doesn’t do much of anything that you can’t do already on the Web, if you want to use a subset of Web functionality.
However, the point of constraining Gemini is to prevent people from being tempted to abuse sites in the direction in which the Web started to go in the mid to late 90s when browser vendor wars erupted, and ridiculous Web technologies and “incompatibility as a feature” arose, and companies started to find fundamentally inefficient and insecure technologies such as JavaScript easy to use in order to spy on the users and make their computer spend time doing things that they did not want it to do.
Modern Web sites have gotten so grotesque that when you load their articles through Gemini using NewsWaffle, you can see the comparison between the HTML junk that it parsed, and the text that it cached and sent along to you. Oftentimes, just the HTML, not the style sheets, videos, JavaScript, or images, is 100 times larger than the Gemtext.
today's leftovers
Let me preface this post by stating, somewhat cheekily, that I would rather not use Electron apps where possible.
And so it is with Tidal-hifi, an Electron-based (I know, I know) app that is, to my knowledge, the easiest way to stream music from TIDAL on Linux in the service’s Hi-Fi quality (hence the hi-fi name – and TIDAL? That’s the last time I’m capitalising you).
Now, ‘easiest’ is an important qualifier in the sentence you just read as there are other Tidal-supporting apps for Linux.
There is a lot going on in Q2 but we also accomplished many things too! I hope you’re able to celebrate what you’ve contributed and let’s move forward to Q3 with renewed energy and excitement!
We try hard to make our products as intuitive and familiar as possible, but there will always be “advanced” options and rarely-used features. Giving users choice and control over their experience will naturally lead to features that are used less frequently or settings that only a small percentage of users will change.
So how do we decide what order and prominence to give to these lesser-used features?
One method to help decide where (and how prominently) a control or interaction should be placed, is to classify interactions into one of three types:
Thanks to significant work in the upstream, the upcoming release of Fedora 37 will introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 4.
Fedora Linux has been available for desktops, servers, and even IoT devices. However, if you wanted to install the OS on the Raspberry Pi 4 device, you were out of luck. Until now. With the upcoming release of Fedora 37, support for the devices will might well finally become a reality. Although not official, it has become a proposed change and will be implemented if it receives approval from the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee.
The reason the Raspberry Pi 4 has yet to be supported by Fedora Linux, has been the lack of accelerated graphics. However, with upstream work on the kernel and Mesa (specifically the V3D GPU for both OpenGL-ES and Vulkan), it’s now just a matter of enabling support. The one caveat is that support for Wi-Fi on the Raspberry Pi 400 is not a part of this (although testing for audio support is).
Today we are looking at how to install VeadoTube Mini 1.4 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
The GNOME tweaks tool enables you to change themes. However, the challenging part could be installing and using the tool effectively.
This article guides through installing the GNOME tweaks tool in Ubuntu 22.04. It then walks you through downloading and changing themes.
Over the last few weeks, we challenged you to help us reach our goal of $67,000. It was an ambitious number, more ambitious than we have had before, but we know we can make it. In fact, we know we can stretch it. As of today, we have raised just over $64,000 ($64,065 to be precise) since the beginning of this spring's appeal, which began just three weeks ago. That's just $3,000 below our goal! So we ask your attention and help for just a few more days to reach our new spring goal of $70,000 by July 18.
Intezer Labs security researchers have identified a sophisticated new malware that targets Linux devices. Dubbed OrBit, the malware can gain persistence quickly, evade detection and hide its presence in network activity by manipulating logs.
LEGO and Angel Island - Linux Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation, an openwashing marketing company and lobby of proprietary giants (Pentagon front), has resorted to mindless storytelling because its staff knows nothing about Linux (and doesn't care for it)]
Like many of the folks in open source, the LF’s Kenny Paul is a huge fan of building things out of LEGO. For Kenny however, it goes a bit beyond just opening a box and following the instruction book. In fact, he rarely ever builds anything from a kit, instead building highly complex and detailed models entirely from his imagination. Yes, for you LEGO Movie fans, Kenny is a Master Builder.
Programming Leftovers
Back when machines only had one or two CPUs (still the case for embedded devices) the OS Kernel was responsible for making sure that the machine coule process more than one instruction “path” at a time. I started coding back on the Commodore 64, and there it was easy to lock up the machine: just run a program that does nothing. I’d have to look back at the Old Programmer’s Guide, but I am pretty sure that a program had to voluntarily give up the CPU if you wanted any form of multi-tasking.
The alternative is called “preemptive multitasking” where the hardware provides a mechanism that can call a controller function to switch tasks. The task running on the CPU is paused, the state is saved, and the controller function decides what to do next.
I don’t think that the above is especially hacky, and don’t expect changes to Gnus to break any of it. Implementing the above for your own notmuch setup should get you something close enough to notmuch.el that you can take advantage of Gnus’ unique features without giving up too much of notmuch’s special features. However, it’s quite a bit of work, and you need to be good at Emacs Lisp. I’d suggest reading lots of the Gnus manual and determining for sure that you’ll benefit from what it can do before considering switching away from notmuch.el.
Reading through the Gnus manual, it’s been amazing to observe the extent to which I’d been trying to recreate Gnus in my init.el, quite oblivious that everything was already implemented for me so close to hand. Moreover, I used Gnus ten years ago when I was new to Emacs, so I should have known! I think that back then I didn’t really understand the idea that Gnus for mail is about reading mail like news, and so I didn’t use any of the features, back then, that more recently I’ve been unknowingly reimplementing.
After a perilous drive up a steep, narrow, winding road from Lake Geneva we arrived at an attractive Alpine village (Villars-sur-Ollon) to meet with fellow Perl Mongers in a small restaurant. There followed much talk and a little clandestine drinking of exotic spirits including Swiss whisky. The following morning walking to the conference venue there was an amazing view of mountain ranges. On arrival I failed to operate the Nespresso machine which I later found was due to it simply being off. Clearly software engineers should never try to use hardware. At least after an evening of drinking.
Wendy’s stall was piled high with swag including new Bailador (Perl 6 dancer like framework) stickers, a Shadowcat booklet about Perl 6 and the new O’Reilly “Thinking in Perl 6″. Unfortunately she had sold out of Moritz’s book “Perl 6 Fundamentals” (although there was a sample display copy present). Thankfully later that morning I discovered I had a £3 credit on Google Play Books so I bought the ebook on my phone.
Occam’s razor, also known as Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS), is a sound principle. Larry says it this way ~ “make the easy things easy and the hard things possible”.
The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.25.0. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
