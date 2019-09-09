Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Matthew Garrett makes noise about Lenovo attacking GNU/Linux six years after accusing me of “spewing nonsense” for taking action against Lenovo.

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 08:29:32 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

In 2016, I took to Reddit and the news media after buying a Lenovo Yoga 900-ISK2 laptop. I bought it because I read a blog post praising how well it ran GNU/Linux after you wiped the godawful Windows 10 OS from it.

Unfortunately, what I didn’t know is that Lenovo did a mid-cycle refresh in late 2016 because the original Intel HD 520 graphics chip was a real slug and could barely run a HiDPI display at its native resolution, thus requiring them to replace it mid-year with a Iris 540, which was roughly 40% faster.

(And even then, it was nothing to write home about. Maybe some games from 2012 running in 720p worked, but asking for more than that from it was too much. I shudder to think what the 520 was like!)

As part of this “upgrade”, Lenovo also refreshed their UEFI firmware, and in the process they put the disk storage controller into a secret undocumented mode that Linux couldn’t use, making it appear as though there was no Solid State Drive in the laptop.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Among Us, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Valve, and More

Cutefish OS Halts Development and Its Future is Uncertain

An opinion article about Cutefish OS development discontinuation, its future, best road ahead with additional details. Read more

today's leftovers

Programming Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6