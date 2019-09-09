Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 08:29:32 AM

In 2016, I took to Reddit and the news media after buying a Lenovo Yoga 900-ISK2 laptop. I bought it because I read a blog post praising how well it ran GNU/Linux after you wiped the godawful Windows 10 OS from it.

Unfortunately, what I didn’t know is that Lenovo did a mid-cycle refresh in late 2016 because the original Intel HD 520 graphics chip was a real slug and could barely run a HiDPI display at its native resolution, thus requiring them to replace it mid-year with a Iris 540, which was roughly 40% faster.

(And even then, it was nothing to write home about. Maybe some games from 2012 running in 720p worked, but asking for more than that from it was too much. I shudder to think what the 520 was like!)

As part of this “upgrade”, Lenovo also refreshed their UEFI firmware, and in the process they put the disk storage controller into a secret undocumented mode that Linux couldn’t use, making it appear as though there was no Solid State Drive in the laptop.