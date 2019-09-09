Language Selection

Devices/Embedded: Small SBC and Arduino

Tuesday 12th of July 2022 08:34:53 AM
Hardware

  • 3.5” SBC comes with BGA processor, dual GbE and triple display

    The ECM-TGUC from Avalue, is a 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors. Unlike other SBCs, this one has the processor and chipset mounted on the back of the board to lower temperature and free up space.

    The ECM-TGUC accommodates the following onboard Tiger Lake processors using 10nm architecture...

  • Old CNC Brain Swapped With An Arduino

    [Sebastian] and [Stefan Shütz] had a ISEL EP1090 CNC machine at home, sitting unused, and they decided to bring it to life. With pretty good mechanical specs, this CNC looked promising – alas, it was severely constrained by its controller. The built-in CPU’s software was severely outdated, had subpar algorithms for motor driving programmed in, and communication with the CNC was limited because the proprietary ISEL communications protocol that isn’t spoken by other devices.The two brothers removed the CPU from its PLCC socket, and went on to wiring a grbl-fueled Arduino into the controller box.

