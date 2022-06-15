Devices/Embedded: Small SBC and Arduino 3.5” SBC comes with BGA processor, dual GbE and triple display The ECM-TGUC from Avalue, is a 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors. Unlike other SBCs, this one has the processor and chipset mounted on the back of the board to lower temperature and free up space. The ECM-TGUC accommodates the following onboard Tiger Lake processors using 10nm architecture...

Old CNC Brain Swapped With An Arduino [Sebastian] and [Stefan Shütz] had a ISEL EP1090 CNC machine at home, sitting unused, and they decided to bring it to life. With pretty good mechanical specs, this CNC looked promising – alas, it was severely constrained by its controller. The built-in CPU’s software was severely outdated, had subpar algorithms for motor driving programmed in, and communication with the CNC was limited because the proprietary ISEL communications protocol that isn’t spoken by other devices.The two brothers removed the CPU from its PLCC socket, and went on to wiring a grbl-fueled Arduino into the controller box.

Matthew Garrett makes noise about Lenovo attacking GNU/Linux six years after accusing me of “spewing nonsense” for taking action against Lenovo. In 2016, I took to Reddit and the news media after buying a Lenovo Yoga 900-ISK2 laptop. I bought it because I read a blog post praising how well it ran GNU/Linux after you wiped the godawful Windows 10 OS from it. Unfortunately, what I didn’t know is that Lenovo did a mid-cycle refresh in late 2016 because the original Intel HD 520 graphics chip was a real slug and could barely run a HiDPI display at its native resolution, thus requiring them to replace it mid-year with a Iris 540, which was roughly 40% faster. (And even then, it was nothing to write home about. Maybe some games from 2012 running in 720p worked, but asking for more than that from it was too much. I shudder to think what the 520 was like!) As part of this “upgrade”, Lenovo also refreshed their UEFI firmware, and in the process they put the disk storage controller into a secret undocumented mode that Linux couldn’t use, making it appear as though there was no Solid State Drive in the laptop.