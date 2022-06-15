Today in Techrights
- ILOAT Judgment No. 4550 Shows Why ILO Can Never Truly Restore Justice at the EPO and Reminds Us Why ILO Wanted to Kick the EPO Out, Recognising the Highly Exceptional Level of Abuse
- Can't Censor EPO Staff Anymore
- When EPO Does Not Control and Coerce the Judges — Part II — ILOAT Judgment No. 4550
- Links 12/07/2022: End of Cutefish OS Development
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 11, 2022
- Links 12/07/2022: Microsoft/Lenovo Against GNU/Linux, Network Security Toolkit (NST) Has New Release
- Michael Larabel Acting Like Marketing Rep of AMD After Taking Bribes From AMD
- Linux Foundation: Don't Say the Word Master, It's Offensive
- Links 11/07/2022: FSF Raising Funds, Tidal-hifi on GNU/Linux
Devices/Embedded: Small SBC and Arduino
Matthew Garrett makes noise about Lenovo attacking GNU/Linux six years after accusing me of “spewing nonsense” for taking action against Lenovo.
In 2016, I took to Reddit and the news media after buying a Lenovo Yoga 900-ISK2 laptop. I bought it because I read a blog post praising how well it ran GNU/Linux after you wiped the godawful Windows 10 OS from it. Unfortunately, what I didn’t know is that Lenovo did a mid-cycle refresh in late 2016 because the original Intel HD 520 graphics chip was a real slug and could barely run a HiDPI display at its native resolution, thus requiring them to replace it mid-year with a Iris 540, which was roughly 40% faster. (And even then, it was nothing to write home about. Maybe some games from 2012 running in 720p worked, but asking for more than that from it was too much. I shudder to think what the 520 was like!) As part of this “upgrade”, Lenovo also refreshed their UEFI firmware, and in the process they put the disk storage controller into a secret undocumented mode that Linux couldn’t use, making it appear as though there was no Solid State Drive in the laptop.
Games: Among Us, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Valve, and More
Cutefish OS Halts Development and Its Future is Uncertain
An opinion article about Cutefish OS development discontinuation, its future, best road ahead with additional details.
