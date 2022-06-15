today's howtos How to Install and Configure Synaptic Package Manager in Ubuntu? - TREND OCEANS Synaptic Package Manager is a lightweight GUI software manager that uses the APT package manager as a backend to install, uninstall, update, and list packages in Debian-based distributions. There was a day when we used to recommend Synaptic over the APT package manager to new Linux users. However, the GUI software manager recommendation remains the same, only replaced by more modern tools such as GNOME Software and KDE Discover.

How to configure a firewall on Linux with firewalld [Ed: Read Hat wants you to only ever use Microsoft systemd and firewalld] Learn how to install, configure, and use firewalld to restrict or allow a computer's access to services, ports, networks, subnets, and IP addresses.

How to run VS Code with OpenShift Dev Spaces | Red Hat DeveloperWhile Visual Studio Code isn't included in OpenShift Dev Spaces by default, it can be installed easily, giving access to a rich extension ecosystem. While Visual Studio Code isn't included in OpenShift Dev Spaces by default, it can be installed easily, giving access to a rich extension ecosystem.

How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable SMPlayer is a free, open-source media player with built-in codecs that can play virtually any video and audio format. SMPlayer doesn’t need any external codecs and provides many exciting features, like the ability to play YouTube videos and search for subtitles or cast to external devices. Even though SMPlayer is available for all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, it’s still one of the best options for Linux users because of its simple user interface and flexible settings. In addition, SMPlayer is also portable, so you can carry it around on a USB drive and use it on any computer without leaving traces behind. So if you’re looking for a media player that can play practically any file type without hassle, SMPlayer is worth trying. The following tutorial will teach you how to install SMPlayer Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

How to Install PhotoQT on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable PhotoQt is a simple, open-source image viewer designed to be more than the average image viewer with much more eye candy, highly configurable, and easy to use. PhotoQt is written in Qt, making it a platform-independent software that supports Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows operating systems. PhotoQt has several features that make it unique among image viewers. First, PhotoQt is highly configurable, allowing users to customize how the program looks and behaves. Second, PhotoQt is very easy to use, with an intuitive interface that makes navigating through images quick and easy. Finally, PhotoQt is extremely fast, making it ideal for viewing extensive image collections and an excellent choice for a simple yet powerful image viewer. The following tutorial will teach you how to install PhotoQT Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

How to Insert a Line at a Specific Line Number Supposing you have a large file that needs some editing and you are looking for the quickest way of achieving such an objective via a Linux operating system environment, what do you do? If you already have access to your target file and can identify each line number associated with the file content, then your problem is half solved. This article will walk us through various approaches to inserting a line at a specific line number on an editable file under a Linux operating system.

How To Set Correct SSH Directory Permissions in Linux For SSH to work well, it requires correct permissions on the ~/.ssh or /home/username/.ssh directory: the default location for all user-specific ssh configuration and authentication files. The recommended permissions are read/write/execute for the user, and must not be accessible by group and others. Besides, ssh also requires that the files within the directory should have read/write permissions for the user, and not be accessible by others. Otherwise, a user might encounter the following error...

How To Install Snap on Manjaro 21 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a well-known package manager that packages and deploys various software on Linux-based Operating Systems. Snap is backed by Canonical, the same organization that developed the popular Debian-based Ubuntu Operating System. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snap on a Manjaro 21.

Ubuntu 22.04 Minimal Server Installation This tutorial shows the installation of an Ubuntu 22.04 base server in detail with many screenshots. The purpose of the guide is to show the base installation of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that can be used as a basis for our other Ubuntu tutorials here at howtoforge like our perfect server guides.

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169 released The next Core Update - one of the biggest in size we have ever put together - is released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169. It introduces the support of two-factor authentication (2FA) for OpenVPN clients, updates several core parts of the system, provides mitigations for another two types of CPU side-channel attacks, as well as package updates, bug fixes and other security improvements. Before we talk in detail about what is new, I would like to ask you for your support. IPFire is a small team of people and like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask you to help us out. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: https://www.ipfire.org/donate.