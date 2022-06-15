Language Selection

Fedora Family / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

Tuesday 12th of July 2022
Red Hat

  • 10 CIOs share advice on career development

    Whether just starting out on our professional journey or many years in, we all face hurdles in our careers. When the going gets tough, it can be helpful to have core values and guiding principles to lean back on.

    Recently, finalists in the 2022 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards each shared a piece of advice they had collected over their careers. We’ve rounded up the 10 best quotes on career development below. Read on, or download the complete quote book for advice on leadership, soft skills, career development, strategy, and more.

  • 8 transformational traits for IT leaders

    IT leadership used to be solely about managing systems. Not anymore. The role of an IT leader today is about getting your teams and your partners to imagine the unimaginable and make it so.

    Here are eight characteristics of transformational IT leaders today.

  • Red Hat Enlists ABB to Push OpenShift to the Industrial Edge - Container Journal

    Red Hat and ABB today announced they have allied to drive the adoption of the Red Hat OpenShift platform based on Kubernetes in industrial edge computing environments.

    Nick Barcet, senior director for technology strategy within the CTO organization at Red Hat, says this alliance is the latest in what will become a series of partnerships to extend container applications to edge computing platforms that have 2GB of RAM to process data.

  • Weekly status of Packit Team: July 2022

    Weeks 26–27 (June 27th–July 11th) # We adjusted the way we check the author of the PR for PRs related to dist-git commits that trigger Koji build jobs.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: June 2022

    This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.

More in Tux Machines

Tails 5.2 is out

Tails 5.3 is scheduled for August 9. Have a look at our roadmap to see where we are heading to. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Configure Synaptic Package Manager in Ubuntu? - TREND OCEANS

    Synaptic Package Manager is a lightweight GUI software manager that uses the APT package manager as a backend to install, uninstall, update, and list packages in Debian-based distributions. There was a day when we used to recommend Synaptic over the APT package manager to new Linux users. However, the GUI software manager recommendation remains the same, only replaced by more modern tools such as GNOME Software and KDE Discover.

  • How to configure a firewall on Linux with firewalld [Ed: Read Hat wants you to only ever use Microsoft systemd and firewalld]

    Learn how to install, configure, and use firewalld to restrict or allow a computer's access to services, ports, networks, subnets, and IP addresses.

  • How to run VS Code with OpenShift Dev Spaces | Red Hat DeveloperWhile Visual Studio Code isn't included in OpenShift Dev Spaces by default, it can be installed easily, giving access to a rich extension ecosystem.

    While Visual Studio Code isn't included in OpenShift Dev Spaces by default, it can be installed easily, giving access to a rich extension ecosystem.

  • How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    SMPlayer is a free, open-source media player with built-in codecs that can play virtually any video and audio format. SMPlayer doesn’t need any external codecs and provides many exciting features, like the ability to play YouTube videos and search for subtitles or cast to external devices. Even though SMPlayer is available for all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, it’s still one of the best options for Linux users because of its simple user interface and flexible settings. In addition, SMPlayer is also portable, so you can carry it around on a USB drive and use it on any computer without leaving traces behind. So if you’re looking for a media player that can play practically any file type without hassle, SMPlayer is worth trying. The following tutorial will teach you how to install SMPlayer Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

  • How to Install PhotoQT on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    PhotoQt is a simple, open-source image viewer designed to be more than the average image viewer with much more eye candy, highly configurable, and easy to use. PhotoQt is written in Qt, making it a platform-independent software that supports Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows operating systems. PhotoQt has several features that make it unique among image viewers. First, PhotoQt is highly configurable, allowing users to customize how the program looks and behaves. Second, PhotoQt is very easy to use, with an intuitive interface that makes navigating through images quick and easy. Finally, PhotoQt is extremely fast, making it ideal for viewing extensive image collections and an excellent choice for a simple yet powerful image viewer. The following tutorial will teach you how to install PhotoQT Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

  • How to Insert a Line at a Specific Line Number

    Supposing you have a large file that needs some editing and you are looking for the quickest way of achieving such an objective via a Linux operating system environment, what do you do? If you already have access to your target file and can identify each line number associated with the file content, then your problem is half solved. This article will walk us through various approaches to inserting a line at a specific line number on an editable file under a Linux operating system.

  • How To Set Correct SSH Directory Permissions in Linux

    For SSH to work well, it requires correct permissions on the ~/.ssh or /home/username/.ssh directory: the default location for all user-specific ssh configuration and authentication files. The recommended permissions are read/write/execute for the user, and must not be accessible by group and others. Besides, ssh also requires that the files within the directory should have read/write permissions for the user, and not be accessible by others. Otherwise, a user might encounter the following error...

  • How To Install Snap on Manjaro 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a well-known package manager that packages and deploys various software on Linux-based Operating Systems. Snap is backed by Canonical, the same organization that developed the popular Debian-based Ubuntu Operating System. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snap on a Manjaro 21.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 Minimal Server Installation

    This tutorial shows the installation of an Ubuntu 22.04 base server in detail with many screenshots. The purpose of the guide is to show the base installation of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that can be used as a basis for our other Ubuntu tutorials here at howtoforge like our perfect server guides.

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169 released

The next Core Update - one of the biggest in size we have ever put together - is released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169. It introduces the support of two-factor authentication (2FA) for OpenVPN clients, updates several core parts of the system, provides mitigations for another two types of CPU side-channel attacks, as well as package updates, bug fixes and other security improvements. Before we talk in detail about what is new, I would like to ask you for your support. IPFire is a small team of people and like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask you to help us out. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: https://www.ipfire.org/donate. Read more

