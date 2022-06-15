Fedora Family / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
10 CIOs share advice on career development
Whether just starting out on our professional journey or many years in, we all face hurdles in our careers. When the going gets tough, it can be helpful to have core values and guiding principles to lean back on.
Recently, finalists in the 2022 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards each shared a piece of advice they had collected over their careers. We’ve rounded up the 10 best quotes on career development below. Read on, or download the complete quote book for advice on leadership, soft skills, career development, strategy, and more.
8 transformational traits for IT leaders
IT leadership used to be solely about managing systems. Not anymore. The role of an IT leader today is about getting your teams and your partners to imagine the unimaginable and make it so.
Here are eight characteristics of transformational IT leaders today.
Red Hat Enlists ABB to Push OpenShift to the Industrial Edge - Container Journal
Red Hat and ABB today announced they have allied to drive the adoption of the Red Hat OpenShift platform based on Kubernetes in industrial edge computing environments.
Nick Barcet, senior director for technology strategy within the CTO organization at Red Hat, says this alliance is the latest in what will become a series of partnerships to extend container applications to edge computing platforms that have 2GB of RAM to process data.
Weekly status of Packit Team: July 2022
Weeks 26–27 (June 27th–July 11th) # We adjusted the way we check the author of the PR for PRs related to dist-git commits that trigger Koji build jobs.
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: June 2022
This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.
Tails 5.2 is out
Tails 5.3 is scheduled for August 9. Have a look at our roadmap to see where we are heading to.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169 released
The next Core Update - one of the biggest in size we have ever put together - is released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169. It introduces the support of two-factor authentication (2FA) for OpenVPN clients, updates several core parts of the system, provides mitigations for another two types of CPU side-channel attacks, as well as package updates, bug fixes and other security improvements. Before we talk in detail about what is new, I would like to ask you for your support. IPFire is a small team of people and like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask you to help us out. Please follow the link below where your donation can help fund our continued development: https://www.ipfire.org/donate.
