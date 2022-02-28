Geek-Friendly Devices and Programming
Librem 5 runs the fully convergent PureOS, which means you can take your desktop with you within your phone. Its dedicated graphical environment, Phosh, is becoming a popular option for Linux phones. Guido Günther, one of Purism’s main developers, reveals details of Librem’s software development in this interview.
Having a Free Software phone gives you control over your device. You can gain a higher level of privacy protection, and you can finally avoid apps you were stuck with before. It also means you can often keep your device for longer, and protect the environment by reducing e-waste.
When deciding on your switch to a Free Software operating system, your options are installing a new system on your current phone or acquiring a phone with a Free Software operating system pre-installed.
The latter is clearly the easier route, and Purism’s Librem 5 may be the solution for you. By default, it runs PureOS, a Free Software operating system that comes with Phosh, its polished graphical environment. Projects like postmarketOS, Mobian, and Debian have picked up Phosh too, putting it into use on other devices and contributing patches.
Guido Günther is one of the main developers of Phosh (and an FSFE supporter!) and he kindly agreed to tell us about the software, how it fits within the Librem 5 ecosystem, and its advantages.
MCU boards, including the $1.5 BluePill board, have been used as cheap logic analyzers for years, notably with Sigrok open-source software. So it should come as no surprise the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico board can also be used as a logic analyzer, with one developer claiming it can deliver 100 Msps, or the performance obtained with a 1.6 GHz CPU, thanks to the PIOs from the Raspberry Pi RP2040.
Hackaday reported about a Sigrok driver for the Pico last March, but the topic was brought to our attention via a post on Hackster.io about an open-source Windows program developed from scratch to transform the Raspberry Pi Pico board into a logic analyzer capable of 100 Msps.
An application written using programming languages like C and C++ requires you to program the destruction of objects in memory when they're no longer needed. The more your application grows, the great the probability that you'll overlook releasing unused objects. This leads to a memory leak and eventually the system memory gets used up, and at some point there's no further memory to allocate. This results in a situation where the application fails with an OutOfMemoryError. But in the case of Java, Garbage Collection (GC) happens automatically during application execution, so it alleviates the task of manual deallocation and possible memory leaks.
Garbage Collection isn't a single task. The Java Virtual Machine (JVM) has eight different kinds of Garbage Collection, and it's useful to understand each one's purpose and strength.
This short tutorial shows how to use if else statements in Bash. An if else statement in programming is a conditional statement that runs a set of statements depending on whether an expression is true or false. This ‘decision making’ capability can be very useful when used in Bash shell scripts, as with any other programming language. In a bash script you will typically see a number of ways in which IF statements are used.
Proprietary Software and Security
RFC 9116 was written by E. Foudil and Y. Shafranovich and left draft status in April 2022. This RFC formally defines the unofficial security.txt file that has been an unofficial standard for many years, initially created back in 2017 and documented at https://securitytxt.org/.
The security.txt file provides a simple file with a known path that security researchers can look at to locate an endpoint where vulnerabilities can be disclosed without attempting to email random contacts, tweet them, phone the sales number or hunt down their CIO from LinkedIn (all tactics we have used in the past).
This is a positive step and takes virtually zero development time to implement. Every company, whether e-commerce, government, or security provider should have a security.txt file, though from personal experience many don’t.
What is interesting, that 33% of all website creators, decide to not use any CMS at all (static HTML/manually editing it).
there is even a trend of creating cms inside wordperss, “cms inside the cms” so to speak, with plugins such as Enfold, elementor.com and wpastra.com
problem: this also makes wordpress the #1 target for hackers.
Software: Xandikos, SkyTube, and Apache News Round-up
Xandikos is a free open-source self-hosted CalDav and CardDav server that uses Git as a backend.
[...]
The project is released and licensed under the GNU GPLv3 (or later).
As many parents complain about YouTube in-video ads that target their kids, we find that it's our duty to find the best kids-friendly YouTube app alternative that protects your child privacy.
So here, we introduce: SkyTube.
SkyTube is not your regular YouTube app alternative, firstly, it does not depend on Google Apps API like the YouTube App.
Secondly, it allows the user (parent) to block certain videos, channels, or even a specific language.
[...]
SkyTube is an open-source project that is released under the GPLv3.0 License.
Happy Friday, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week
today's howtos
Compared to some other solutions, Docker is more user-friendly, offers plenty of GUI applications (so you don't have to always work from the command line), and is supported by Linux, macOS, and Windows.
How to Install Git on Ubuntu [Ed: Even Microsoft MVPs gradually move away from Windows]
Naturally enough, when you run a command or script the system executes it as a process that was launched by you. But you can run commands and scripts as another user.
Most of them are pre-owned with valid Windows 10 licences, but installing a clean Windows 10 seems impossible now without setting up a Microsoft account and its associated control freakery – which I don’t want.
If I was convinced it was only for security, I might go for it but, and I am no expert, it feels a lot more like ever-more-coercive integration between me and a company (please correct me below if I am wrong here).
Anyway, I have had a lot of success installing and using Ubuntu Linux (thanks to Canonical and the rest of the Linux world for making it so nice to use, and effective, and free).
However, through no fault of anyone – I think it is a not-everyone-has-caught-up situation – I am really struggling to install Eagle PCB (free version), and the two 3d printing ‘slicers’ Cura and Prusa Slicer into (onto?) Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
[...]
With Ubuntu 20.04, Ultimaker Cura (the AppImage file) has installed straight away without needing the command line
(Just right click the file and set it to ‘make executable’, then right click it again to run it.
