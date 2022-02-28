Geek-Friendly Devices and Programming A PC in your pocket: Librem 5, a Free Software phone [Ed: Sponsoring articles about oneself. This is FSFE.] Librem 5 runs the fully convergent PureOS, which means you can take your desktop with you within your phone. Its dedicated graphical environment, Phosh, is becoming a popular option for Linux phones. Guido Günther, one of Purism’s main developers, reveals details of Librem’s software development in this interview. Having a Free Software phone gives you control over your device. You can gain a higher level of privacy protection, and you can finally avoid apps you were stuck with before. It also means you can often keep your device for longer, and protect the environment by reducing e-waste. When deciding on your switch to a Free Software operating system, your options are installing a new system on your current phone or acquiring a phone with a Free Software operating system pre-installed. The latter is clearly the easier route, and Purism’s Librem 5 may be the solution for you. By default, it runs PureOS, a Free Software operating system that comes with Phosh, its polished graphical environment. Projects like postmarketOS, Mobian, and Debian have picked up Phosh too, putting it into use on other devices and contributing patches. Guido Günther is one of the main developers of Phosh (and an FSFE supporter!) and he kindly agreed to tell us about the software, how it fits within the Librem 5 ecosystem, and its advantages.

The Sustainability Impact of Technical Debt

Using Raspberry Pi Pico as a logic analyzer - CNX Software MCU boards, including the $1.5 BluePill board, have been used as cheap logic analyzers for years, notably with Sigrok open-source software. So it should come as no surprise the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico board can also be used as a logic analyzer, with one developer claiming it can deliver 100 Msps, or the performance obtained with a 1.6 GHz CPU, thanks to the PIOs from the Raspberry Pi RP2040. Hackaday reported about a Sigrok driver for the Pico last March, but the topic was brought to our attention via a post on Hackster.io about an open-source Windows program developed from scratch to transform the Raspberry Pi Pico board into a logic analyzer capable of 100 Msps.

7 kinds of garbage collection for Java | Opensource.com An application written using programming languages like C and C++ requires you to program the destruction of objects in memory when they're no longer needed. The more your application grows, the great the probability that you'll overlook releasing unused objects. This leads to a memory leak and eventually the system memory gets used up, and at some point there's no further memory to allocate. This results in a situation where the application fails with an OutOfMemoryError. But in the case of Java, Garbage Collection (GC) happens automatically during application execution, so it alleviates the task of manual deallocation and possible memory leaks. Garbage Collection isn't a single task. The Java Virtual Machine (JVM) has eight different kinds of Garbage Collection, and it's useful to understand each one's purpose and strength.

Bash Scripting - If, Else If, Else Tutorial - buildVirtual This short tutorial shows how to use if else statements in Bash. An if else statement in programming is a conditional statement that runs a set of statements depending on whether an expression is true or false. This ‘decision making’ capability can be very useful when used in Bash shell scripts, as with any other programming language. In a bash script you will typically see a number of ways in which IF statements are used.

Proprietary Software and Security Microsoft recommends disabling Windows Desktop Search to fix Outlook search on Windows 11 (again) [Ed: Windows is profoundly broken; blocking GNU/Linux from booting is the only way Windows can survive]

Scanning for security.txt files | Pen Test Partners RFC 9116 was written by E. Foudil and Y. Shafranovich and left draft status in April 2022. This RFC formally defines the unofficial security.txt file that has been an unofficial standard for many years, initially created back in 2017 and documented at https://securitytxt.org/. The security.txt file provides a simple file with a known path that security researchers can look at to locate an endpoint where vulnerabilities can be disclosed without attempting to email random contacts, tweet them, phone the sales number or hunt down their CIO from LinkedIn (all tactics we have used in the past). This is a positive step and takes virtually zero development time to implement. Every company, whether e-commerce, government, or security provider should have a security.txt file, though from personal experience many don’t.

web cms – wordpress still dominating – second comes no cms What is interesting, that 33% of all website creators, decide to not use any CMS at all (static HTML/manually editing it). there is even a trend of creating cms inside wordperss, “cms inside the cms” so to speak, with plugins such as Enfold, elementor.com and wpastra.com problem: this also makes wordpress the #1 target for hackers.