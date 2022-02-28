Quickgui - A GUI For Quickemu To Run Virtual Machines
The other day we discussed how to run Linux, macOS, Windows virtual machines with Quickemu. Quickemu is a command line program. Not everyone is fan of command line mode. For those who prefer GUI over CLI, I present you Quickgui, a graphical frontend for Quickemu to create, run and manage virtual machines.
What Is Quickgui?
Quickgui is a Flutter frontend for quickget and quickemu. Using Quickgui, you can quickly create and run virtual machines via a simple graphical interface. No need to remember commands!
Quickgui is built with Flutter, an open source framework by Google for building beautiful, natively compiled, multi-platform applications from a single codebase.
